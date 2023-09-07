The Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank is 600 kilos richer thanks to The Hamlets at Penticton Stuff the Bus campaign. “It’s just so heartwarming to see how this donation impacts people,” said Vic Klassen, Hamlets general manager. “We’ve done this to some degree every year but this is the biggest event we’ve ever had.” The Hamlets is a senior assisted living and long-term care community with locations in B.C. and Alberta. The donations of non-perishable food items came from a variety of sources including individuals, businesses and other organizations. “We’ve had help from Work BC, we’ve had it from Save On Foods, Safeway, Sysco Foods and all of our staff and families have been donating,” said Klassen. The most moving donation during the food raiser happened late in the campaign when the Hamlets bus was parked outside Safeway. “It really touched my heart when this fellow came out and said he hadn’t been to a grocery store for a long time, he usually goes to the food bank,” recalled Hamlets recreation manager Carolyn Huston. “He came out of the store with a bag and gave one thing of his own to us because he really wanted to give to the food bank. It was just very, very touching.” Added Klassen, “This particular fellow needs this resource (food bank) and goes in and buys something for us; he lives it, he knows what it’s like.”
According to Al Madsen, Salvation Army community ministries director, the donation could not have come at a more critical time. “The Hamlets did a wonderful thing, the need has never been greater,” said Madsen. “There are even more of the working poor who are struggling just to put food on the table. “The growth in the use of the food bank, you just can’t imagine.” Salvation Army officials estimate an average of 200 people a day are helped five days a week in addition to the 20 food hampers daily that are given out. There is the additional strain on resources due to rising inflation, back to school (money needed for school supplies) the recent wildfires and the displaced persons living in Penticton. “The need is going up and the donations are decreasing, but that’s who were are. We won’t turn anybody away.” In addition to its own program, the Salvation Army also works with other organizations to help feed the hungry, including the Oasis United Church, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, the South Okanagan Women in Need Society and the Soupateria. For those who can help go to pentictonsa.com/pages/family-services