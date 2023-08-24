The City of Fredericton spent $18,776 on outside legal advice after a code of conduct complaint was lodged by more than a dozen people against their city councillor.
The figure was disclosed following a city council meeting Monday night by the municipality’s chief administrative officer, Steven Hart.
The complaint against Coun. Cassandra LeBlanc had been handed over to Joël Michaud, of the law firm Pink Larkin, who ultimately decided it was unfounded.
“It’s a long, complex complaint,” said Hart, who wouldn’t say who the complainants were or much about the complaint itself. “Our legal support team said it was unfounded.”
The complainants all live or work on the first block of Argyle Street near the downtown and across from the Atlantic Superstore, where a bike and walking trail is cut off by the roar of traffic on busy Smythe Street.
In a press release issued Aug. 14, the residents, including Mark D’Arcy, Caroline Lubbe-D’Arcy, Sandra Bender and Milda Titford, said they were upset with the city’s plans to connect the Cross-Town Trail bike and walking path.
While many of the residents want the trail extended, they don’t like the city’s plan, which they consider too dangerous. They argue the new portions of the trail would cross too many busy driveways and roadways, a threat to the health and safety of pedestrians and cyclists, particularly unwary children. And they point out it wouldn’t be to the same standard of the more than 70 kilometres of existing trails in the city.
They said they gave ample warning to LeBlanc, their ward representative, that the plan was unsafe, but she failed to speak up and represent them around the council table.
“Individual councillors, especially ward councillors, are certainly bound to exercise a duty of care and speak up about the public safety and health of their respective ward constituents,” D’Arcy said in the release.
Titford and Bender argued the complaint process was rigged against citizens.
“The City of Fredericton selects the investigator and pays for their services, instead of following basic best practice of using a truly impartial and independent party that all parties can trust like an integrity commissioner,” said Bender, who added that 218 days to complete the review process was far too long.
Although the residents had issued the press release nearly two weeks ago, Hart explained that the municipality guarantees the anonymity of such complainants so people can feel comfortable as whistleblowers.
It’s the third time since the present council was elected in 2021 such a review has produced an unfounded result, and the second time involving the same councillor, LeBlanc, who declined interview requests.
The tab of the complaints reviewed by outside law firms is now close to $42,000, Hart said.
The report to council said the complaints were filed in December, and that Mayor Kate Rogers and the city clerk met with the complainants March 1 as part of the informal dispute resolution process. Afterwards, the mayor determined the code of conduct complaint should go to an outside law firm.
On Monday night, council accepted the findings in the report without comment. The mayor declined an interview request.
Even the number of complainants is in dispute. The city says it received 13 complaints, but the group said there were 14 complainants.