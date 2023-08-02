GUYSBOROUGH – The Old Court House Museum in Guysborough celebrated its 50th anniversary with cake, a barbecue, music and sunshine on July 29.
An ample crowd of visitors, some former staff at the museum, and many local history buffs came out to the celebration.
Any organization that boasts a half century of service knows a few things about the community they inhabit, and how to add value to the place they call home and the museum in no exception.
Jamie Grant, past president of the Guysborough Historical Society (GHS), told The Journal, “There’s the old saw – how on earth can you understand the present or the future, if you don’t know where you’ve come from. This community has been guilty of forgetting where we come from; there’s a lot to be proud of.”
Grant added that, in addition to serving as a repository of community memories, one of the key features of the museum was the visitor information centre. He said it’s “often the only real exposure that people have to the community; they come, they ask questions.”
GHS President Chris Cook said the museum is “a place that we can gather together as a community from all of our backgrounds and learn about the history of the community; its heritage and its diverse culture…It’s an educational institution first and foremost and history is its subject.”
Over its 50-year history, the museum has evolved. Grant said, “There’s been a lot of progress, especially in the areas of original research, book publication and, I think, perhaps fostering a wonderful relationship with the municipality [Municipality of the District of Guysborough]. It would be impossible to operate without their assistance. If you look at the building – newly clad, shingled, with the best material, the roof is new, the grounds are kept…we owe a debt to them.”
Cook added, “We’ve been blessed with a number of curators over the years, but I think our most recent curator Mary [Armstrong] has been there for a number of years now, and she’s been able to make the museum part of her life, too, and I give her and the staff a tremendous amount of credit because we have some dedicated spaces now to military history, to African Nova Scotian history [and] to Mi’kmaq history, which is new over the last several years…I think that’s important to this community and to the province as well.”
Remarks from Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow, delivered by his Constituency Assistant Charla Sullivan-Cosgrove at the anniversary event, included, “The Old Court House Museum has played an integral role in preserving the history of Guysborough. Exhibits and artifacts tell us stories about our communities, cultures and how our communities came to be and without this building, and these members of the Guysborough Historical Society, those stories could be forgotten.”