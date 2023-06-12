The Town of Milton has initiated a public engagement campaign to gather input from residents regarding the working environment in Milton. This feedback will play a crucial role in reviewing and updating the official plan, shaping the town's future.
Dubbed "We Make Milton," the newly launched official plan project aims to manage community growth and development effectively until 2051. With a strong emphasis on public engagement, the project seeks to incorporate diverse perspectives and ensure that the town's policies align with the needs and aspirations of its residents.
The current phase of the project, known as "Working in Milton," focuses on exploring policy options related to employment. The key objectives include safeguarding the existing and future employment base, accommodating a broad range of industries and businesses, fostering sustainable employment growth through flexibility and adaptability, addressing climate change concerns such as greenhouse gas emissions and air quality, promoting employment intensification in mixed-use and strategic growth areas, as well as supporting and expanding employment opportunities in rural areas.
To encourage community involvement, the Town of Milton has provided various avenues for engagement. Residents can visit the Let's Talk Milton platform to access draft background reports and policy considerations. They are also encouraged to participate in a survey, attend online or in-person information sessions, and share their thoughts on any official plan topic at any time in the Feedback Forum.
Following the public engagement phase, a comprehensive report outlining policy recommendations will be presented to Milton Council for approval in July. The "We Make Milton" project will continue with future engagement opportunities centred around "Growing in Milton," allowing residents to contribute to the town's development in other areas.
The official plan project aligns with the forward-looking vision endorsed by Milton Council in 2021. Titled "Milton 2051: Choice Shapes Us," this vision reflects the town's diverse, young, and innovative community. In 2051, Milton aims to offer a wide range of choices regarding how and where people live, work, move, and grow, acknowledging that choice is a fundamental factor in shaping the town's future.