April in St. John’s is supposed to be the month the ponds open up and snowstorms stop causing havoc for air travel.
However, a stationary weather system causing brisk northerly winds and fog has caused major headaches for St. John’s International Airport since Saturday afternoon, April 22.
The weather is expected to linger for most of the week, but the airport authority had fingers crossed for extra flights scheduled to start landing late Monday afternoon.
SaltWire weather specialist Allister Aalders says the region should expect cloudy skies for the next seven days, as well as continued fog patches and drizzle.
“We're essentially looking at days and days of northerly winds blowing in St. John's and the Avalon Peninsula thanks to the current upper-level pattern,” Aalders said Monday.
“I do think we should see some improvement with visibility compared to the weekend and visibility will improve as the fog lifts and at times dissipates, but we won't be completely rid of it for the foreseeable future under this stagnant weather pattern,” he told The Telegram.
The installation of a Category III (Cat III) instrument landing system in 2016 greatly reduced the number of delays and cancellations at the airport. In its first full year of use, only 40 flights were disrupted because of visibility. The number would have been about 300 without the technology.
But airport CEO Dennis Hogan said Monday the system alone can’t solve every issue.
He said an unusual combination of high crosswinds and poor visibility kept 16 flights from landing over the weekend. Most of them were larger passenger jets.
Most of the 16 flights that did land were smaller planes.
“Some smaller aircraft, say, the turboprop planes that are used by some airlines, have greater latitude or tolerances when it comes to wind conditions when they approach the runway to land,” Hogan said.
Hogan said three additional Air Canada flights were already en route to St. John’s Monday afternoon to help alleviate the backlog of stranded passengers.
As long as winds remained moderate, all were expected to land.
“It is unfortunate, and I recognize fully that it’s quite frustrating for passengers to have to experience a delay or a cancellation or a diversion,” Hogan said.
“Hopefully these types of weather conditions are rare, but we do know what our weather can be like here in the St. John’s region.”
Meanwhile, Hogan said a couple of gates are still cordoned off as a result of a fire last month, but airport operations have not been significantly affected.
He said the Air Canada Lounge is expected to reopen this week.
One business that has been affected by cancellations is the ECHL.
The league has rescheduled the semifinal series between the Newfoundland Growlers and the Adirondack Thunder for later in the week.
Game 4 — the first home game at Mary Brown’s Centre, which was supposed to start Tuesday, April 25 — will now be played on Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m.
Game 5 is Sunday at 4 p.m., while games 6 and 7 will be played Monday and Wednesday if needed.
Tickets already purchased will be respected on the newly scheduled dates. For returns or exchanges, ticket-holders can call the box office at 709-576-7657.