It was an exciting morning for students at Linklater Public School in Gananoque on Thursday, as the school served as a stop along the journey for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
As the members of the Torch Run, led by Olympian Brian Secker, entered Linklater Public School's yard they were greeted by a couple of rows of excited students who cheered on the participants. Some had created signs that were filled with encouraging words.
But that wasn’t the only participating school.
“We had 17 participants and 14 runners,” said Sgt. Lynsay Dickson of the Gananoque Police Service. “We also picked up several students from GISS (Gananoque Intermediate and Secondary School) who ran the main leg with us.”
The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is the largest public awareness vehicle and grass-roots fundraiser for Special Olympics. Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into the opening ceremony of local competitions and other events. This year marks the 35th year of The Torch Run.
Annually, more than 100,000 law enforcement members carry the Flame of Hope, symbolizing courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe. The LETR has raised over $72 million in Canada since its inception.
Brockville police hosted Brockville's leg of the Torch Run, with participants starting at Hardy Park and making their way to St. Lawrence Park for a barbecue.
As of Thursday evening, the Brockville participants has raised $1,050, but organizers were still expecting more funds to come in.
In Gananoque, Thursday’s run involved law enforcement personnel from Gananoque, as well as Gananoque Fire, Leeds and Grenville EMS and students from the community.
The run began at 9:30 a.m. at Home Hardware located at 875 Stone Street North Gananoque and travelled to various locations throughout the town.
Following the completion of the run, everyone was welcome to take part in lunch at Fries Eh located in the Canadian Tire Parking lot located at 705 King Street East, where a lunch special was made available for purchase which included a hot dog, french fries and drink for $8.
The event served as a fundraiser to help local athletes raise money for their travel expenses and registration fees, as well as to help build awareness for the Special Olympics movement in Ontario.
Anyone who was interested in donating was able to do so the day of the event or they were able to drop off donations to the Gananoque Police Station located at 340 Herbert Street Gananoque.
With files from Ronald Zajac, The Recorder and Times.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)