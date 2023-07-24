Two Ridgetown businesses and four others in East Kent received $2,500 through the municipality’s Digital Main Street Grant 4.0 program.
Fabmaster Welding and O’Rourke Real Estate Inc. were among 51 businesses that shared the $127,500 available in the 2023 DMSG program.
Bent Tin Baked Goods and Badder Funeral Home in Thamesville, Boothill General Store and Bootlegger Distillery in Bothwell were grant recipients.
The Ontario Business Improvement Area Association administers the DMSG in partnership with the provincial government to assist main street businesses with adopting technologies by providing grant opportunities to enable the digital transformation process.
Small businesses undergo an online assessment to determine their digital need and receive an online training course to provide the basics of digital technology.
“We can’t say enough good about the Digital Main St. website grant program,” read a statement from Jodi
Kish and Mark Baverstock, of the Boothill General Store, in the program report to Chatham-Kent Council.
“The staff was awesome to deal with, answering any questions and addressing any concerns we had, as well as helpful in helping us to complete the application forms. We received approval in a very short time.
Our website is currently under construction, and we are very excited to get it up and running. Digital Main St. made the whole experience extremely pleasant,” the statement read.
Grant applications for the DMSG 4.0 program ran from June 21, 2022, to March 31, 2023.
The portal is open for the new DMSG 4.0B initiative, and applications will continue to be accepted until September 30 or until grant funds are fully exhausted.
Businesses interested in more information and applying for the program can visit the Digital Main Street website at www.digitalmainstreet.ca.
If you need assistance or have questions, contact the municipality’s Small Business Centre team at 1-866-542-5994 or by email at CKsbc@chatham-kent.ca.