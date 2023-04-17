It would cost as much as $101 million to replace the core municipal assets in Highlands East.
That’s one of the details the consulting outfit called PSD Citywide found through the course of carrying out the work of inking the township’s Asset Management Plan.
Israr Ahmad, program manager of asset management at PSD Citywide, provided a snapshot of the work done thus far April 11 during a meeting of town council.
The provincial government brought down legislation in 2015 that mandated asset management planning for all municipalities between 2022 and 2025. Ahmad said a plan has been developed for Highlands East that exceeds legislated requirements.
Aside from the plan, an asset management system called Citywide Assets was implemented to facilitate data-driven decision-making by the municipality.
Ahmad said the data system ushered in a lot of efficiencies for township staff.
The process began with a management policy having been inked in 2019 and followed in 2022 with a look at the state and levels of service for core assets.
The state and level of service for all assets will be considered in 2024 before the plan includes a proposed level of service and the lifecycle costs associated with that level in 2025.
“That’s where things get a little tricky,” Ahmad said of 2025’s plan requirements. “There is potential for involving constituents there. It’s important to get their feedback.”
Core assets include roads, bridges, water distribution infrastructure, wastewater treatment, and storm networks.
“Non-core is effectively everything else,” he said.
Facilities and buildings, vehicles and equipment, he said.
Ahmad said the analysis for the plan’s 2022 requirements is limited to existing infrastructure and doesn’t account for capacity upgrades. And it doesn’t integrate growth-related demands.
“If Highlands East were to disappear today, how much would it cost to sort of redevelop it in exactly the same way?” he said. “That’s kind of the idea behind existing infrastructure.”
It provides long-term direction to the municipality on how to invest in infrastructure and prioritize those investments against so many demands.
“It supports better use of limited funds on infrastructure programs,” he said.
Ahmad said about 58 per cent of the municipal infrastructure portfolio is in fair or better condition. The remaining 42 per cent is classed as being in poor or worse condition.
“Poor or worse does not necessarily mean that these assets can’t continue to perform their function,” he said. “It just means that, based on our estimate, there might be some issues.
“You might prioritize condition assessment of some of these assets. In some cases, they do require immediate rehabilitation or replacement.”
Field data was used for as much as 95 per cent of the assets, based on replacement costs. Age was used to spitball the condition of the remaining assets.
“These numbers should be fairly reliable in terms of their accuracy,” Ahmad said. “Age can provide some misleading approximations of asset condition, but this only applies to about five per cent of assets.”
Highlands East needs about $3.8 million annually to keep its assets in good repair, according to Ahmad. He said that figure is supposed to be a benchmark.
Given the $101 million total replacement cost, the annual $3.8 million investment represents an annual re-investment rate of about 3.7 per cent. The township ponies up about $2.3 million each year toward capital projects and reserve funds.
That leaves a $1.45 million annual capital deficit.
Regarding actual re-investment rates versus target re-investments rates, “you’re pretty close in some areas,” he said. “You’re hitting them in others. But, for infrastructure like roads, you’re see that your actual re-investment rate is about two per cent whereas what’s required is about four or 4.5 per cent.”
He said that’s pretty common across Ontario’s municipalities.
Those deficits need to be closed. But, he said, it won’t be done over a short-term given that much of the infrastructure was built over decades.
“There’s a way to close them, slowing phasing all the funding requirements that are needed so you’re not putting too much burden on today’s generation,” Ahmad said.
PSD Citywide presented a number of scenarios as to how the municipality can meet its needs by way of its tax-funded purse.
If the required reinvestment is to be met in five years, the property tax levy would need annual 3.5 per cent increases. In 10 years, you’re looking at 1.7 per cent increases. To do it over 15 years will see increases of 1.2 per cent. A 20-year timeframe would bring 0.9 per cent rate increases.
The kick in the pants is that the longer wait leaves greater time for the unforeseen to occur.
He said adequate funding is crucial to put together a sustainable asset management program. Affordable service can be delivered through balancing cost with performance and risk, he said.
“There is a constant negotiation that needs to take place,” Ahmad said.
Deputy Mayor Cecil Ryall said the township has seen “scary” growth. That growth impacts many facets of the municipality such as waste management, as an example.
He asked if the asset management program considers such growth and its effects.
“If we don’t do that, then we’re going to get a great picture of yesterday three years from now,” Ryall said.
Ahmad said there’s some art and some science to managing costs associated with growth. It’s akin to a shot in the dark at times.
He said growth and its impact on financial strategies will be incorporated into the program as part of next year’s phase.
“This AMP does not include growth in it,” Ahmad said. “However, we have a pretty good understanding of the costs that are associated with existing infrastructure.”
