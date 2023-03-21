Affordable and attainable housing, long-term care and paramedic services are the top priorities for 2023 of the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus.
Peterborough County Warden Bonnie Clark, the vice-chair of the group, told The Examiner that housing wait lists are “far too long” and there are huge wait lists for long-term care rooms, as well as significant issues around paramedic services in the county and elsewhere in the province.
The EOWC represents 750,000 people in rural Eastern Ontario and includes wardens from 13 upper-tier and single-tier municipalities and 90 local municipalities. The group’s priorities for the coming year were set at its annual strategic priority setting meeting March 9 and 10.
Across the EOWC’s region, there are about 12,000 to 14,000 units on municipal community rental housing wait lists, according to a press release from the group.
The EOWC has a regional housing plan, called 7 in 7, that proposes building at least 7,000 community rental units over seven years across the region to address the wait lists.
“Housing wait-lists across eastern Ontario are far too long,” Clark told The Examiner.
“The 7 in 7 is meant to provide additional community housing throughout eastern Ontario and in the Peterborough area. We don’t have the specifics yet as our business plan is being developed but the need is there and we must address and do what we can..”
There are also huge wait-lists for long-term care, she said.
“We need to care for our seniors. We have a workforce issue with much needed nurses and PSWs across the province and it needs to address the issue of staffing agencies that pose an unnecessary and unsustainable resource and cost burden on municipalities,” Clark said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased pressures on municipalities’ paramedic services, said the news release. During the year ahead, the EOWC is advocating for “permanent, sustainable and predictable funding” to support paramedic services as well as community paramedicine efforts.
“The province currently funds our community paramedics’ programs which play a vital role in helping people in their home,” Clark said.
“Seniors are able to get assistance by the community paramedics in their homes which then allows folks to remain in their homes longer, and demographically we are one of the oldest populations in Canada,” she said.
Community paramedics play a vital role in the health-care continuum and help to keep non-emergency health related issues out of hospital emergency departments,” she added.
“We are well served by our community paramedic program.”
But Peterborough County continues to see “huge impacts” due to ambulance off-load delays at the Peterborough Regional Hospital Centre and this is a trend across the region, Clark said.
The EOWC is advocating for the provincial government and associated stakeholders to reduce these off-load delays at hospitals.
“The province needs to work with the hospitals to come up with a solution to improve flow of patients in hospitals and keep paramedics focused on serving their communities,” said Clark.
The EOWC is also calling on the Ontario government to modernize the paramedic dispatch system to improve the efficiency of reacting to calls and overall level of service.
“The caucus has set clear goals and we intend to strongly advocate on behalf of our region’s communities and residents,” said chair Peter Emon.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.