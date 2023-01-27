HOWICK – During the Jan. 17 Howick council meeting, Fire Chief Josh Kestner presented a report to council in regards to changing the remuneration for truck and equipment inspections.
“Howick Township firefighters are required to complete weekly truck and equipment inspections, as well as monthly, self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) inspections.
The requirements during these inspections have increased, and now take more time to complete than they did previously. As such, staff believes remuneration should increase to match the time required to complete the inspections.”
Truck inspections were previously completed on Tuesday evenings, and took approximately one hour to complete. They previously consisted of circle checks of the trucks, equipment inventory, testing equipment and pump testing. There are now additional inspections, including air brake testing and circle check, a driving test per manufacturer specifications to meet run-time requirements prior to fluid tests, the washing of the trucks and an inventory of medical supplies.
Truck inspections will now take place on Saturday mornings, starting in February, and are expected to take around two hours to complete. SCBA check will also include hall duties as required, such as cleaning of the fire hall facilities.
“Howick Township firefighters are providing a valuable service to the community at a fraction of the cost of a full-time department,” stated Kestner, adding that the Howick Fire Department is held to the same standards of a full-time department in respect to testing and maintenance.
“The current rate per inspection instance only accounts for one hour of time, only half of the estimated time required to complete all inspections to the new standard,” states the report.
It was recommended that the rate per inspection be increased to match the 2023 rate of $29.97, that is used for training nights, call stand-by and per hour during fire call. There will be 50 weeks of inspections with approximately six firefighters per week. It annually costs $5,322 at the current rate, but was proposed to go to $8,991, which equates to an increase of $3,669.
“This increase is necessary to ensure fire equipment and apparatus inspections are completed properly and not in a rushed manner. Firefighters in small communities are not in the fire service for the remuneration, and Howick Township is no different. That being said, I also believe this is a necessary step in the right direction to make sure we are retaining existing firefighters and attracting new ones,” said Kestner. “This is especially important at a time when recruitment and retention are very challenging. The proposed cost increase is necessary to ensure our department is always prepared to respond to any emergency effectively and without delay.”
Council increased the rate for firefighters from the current rate of $17.74 per instance to $29.97 per instance.