Indigenous athletes from across North America are starting to congregate in Nova Scotia today for the tenth installment of the North American Indigenous Games.
Starting today, and continuing until July 23, the games will bring over 750 Indigenous Nations together to compete in 16 different sports including baseball, basketball, rifle shooting and much more.
The games aim to focus on the participation of Indigenous youth ages 13-19, though coaches and managers of all ages are also able to take part.
While the games currently take place every four years, the history dates to the 1971 Native Summer Games held in Enoch.
However, the first modern North American Indigenous Games were held in Edmonton in 1990.
This history of Alberta’s participation in the games will seemingly continue this year, with dozens of participants from southern Alberta, let alone the rest of the province, attending the events in the Halifax region.
Susan Eymann, executive director of Lethbridge Sport Council, released a media statement saying her organization is delighted to see the participants competing.
“We are very proud of our delegation of 44 athletes and seven coaches representing our region at the North American Indigenous Games. It's a testament to their dedication, talent, and cultural pride. As they step onto the grand stage of the Games, they carry with them the hopes, dreams and aspirations of their community. To the athletes and coaches, we say, compete with all your might and know that we are cheering you on every step of the way," said Eymann in the media release.
Meanwhile, Tanya Whipple, communication manager with Lethbridge Sport Council, says there are still more and more names added to the list of participants regularly.
“There are over 50 of them now, the list actually keeps growing,” said Whipple in a phone interview Friday morning.
She also says there will be certain events during the games that hold greater cultural significance than the others.
3D archery, box lacrosse and the canoe/kayak events will stand out above the rest during the weeklong games.
“When they do those events, they’ll be having special opening ceremonies to begin each one,” said Whipple.
She says Lethbridge Sport Council even has some of their own members making the journey to the east coast province.
“Two of our staff members are actually there, not representing the sport council, but actually as independent coaches,” said Whipple. “One of our board members is there as well as a coach.”
The North American Indigenous Games say their mission is to see Indigenous youth grow and improve their lives through sport.
“NAIG’s mission is to improve the quality of life for Indigenous Peoples by supporting self-determined sports and cultural activities which encourage equal access to participation in the social/cultural/spiritual fabric of the community in which they reside and which respects Indigenous distinctiveness,” says a statement on the NAIG website.
Zane Sylliboy, media and communications coordinator with the host society at NAIG says the games will elevate both Indigenous youth and the Nova Scotian economy.
With thousands of people expected to visit Halifax over the next week, a large economic boost is expected for the local market.
“There was an estimate that $20 million would be brought to Halifax,” said Sylliboy.
However, he says this is secondary to the main goal of NAIG, which is to see their youth succeed in life.
“We want to elevate our kids,” said Sylliboy.
He says there is a connection between sports and increasing self confidence, school grades and social interactions.
While he says the set up and preparations have ensured a busy few days for him and his team, Sylliboy notes that it’s all worth it.
“We want it to be like (the Olympics and other major sporting events),” said Sylliboy.
He says the Mi’kma’ki people, who are hosting the event, will also see their culture truly shine during the games.
“(Event participants) will speak in Mi'kmaw and English,” said Sylliboy. “… There will be concerts in the evening and cultural (events and shows) between events.”
It is expected that more than 5000 athletes and 3000 volunteers will make an impact during the games this year.
For a list of the athletes from the southern Alberta region attending the games in Nova Scotia, or to view a livestream of the events, go to lethbridgesportcouncil.ca.