NORTH HURON – North Huron council accepted the draft museum deaccessioning policy from Denise Lockie, community engagement officer, at its June 5 meeting.
The policy outlines the process that will ensue as the township closes the North Huron Museum permanently after a failed attempt to move the artifacts to a new location.
The new policy includes the following statement: “The North Huron Museum (NHM) building is a designated heritage property that is interwoven with the town’s history. The building was completed in 1907, and converted to a museum in 1977, when the Wingham District Heritage Society officially opened their historic collection on the second floor of the building. The museum expanded to the entire building in 2002 and renamed the North Huron Museum to reflect the municipalities amalgamation. The North Huron Museum was closed in 2018 due to lack of funds to renovate the building to adhere to Accessibility for Ontarians Disabilities Act (AODA) requirements and public museum standards. The NHM is committed to preserving the history of the Township of North Huron and its residents through a deaccession process that is transparent and ensures the museum objects and archival materials are cared for and accessible to the public.”
As they work to close the museum, several decisions must be made as to who/where these artifacts will go “in keeping with recognized standards and current professional ethics.”
The dissolution of the museum requires the complete collection to be deaccessioned. The state of the museum falls under the following circumstances:
- The museum is unable to care adequately for the object;
- Another museum could more appropriately care for, display, and provide access to the object.
When deaccessioning any object, NHM must ensure that:
- It is legally free to act;
- It has a clear title to the objects proposed for deaccession/disposal and/or has made a serious, diligent effort to locate owners;
- There are no restrictions associated with the material when it was acquired; and
- The governing council approves the transaction.
The museum deaccessioning assistants will physically inspect and review pertinent accession records and related documentation and report to CAO Dwayne Evans.
In some cases, the report said that further research might be required for objects to establish information not retained in available files.
Once the CAO reviews all reports and recommendations from the assistants, with each item being treated as a request, the CAO will present the recommendations to council.
Except in the case of accidental loss or destruction, deaccessioned museum objects and archival materials will be disposed of in the following manner:
- Offered as a gift or private sale to other public museums or similar public institutions;
- If the museum objects and archival materials are not disposed of to the Canadian museum community, they may be deaccessioned through public sale. All monies obtained through the sale of deaccessioned objects will be directed to where the municipality/township/community engagement coordinator and CAO deems appropriate; or directed towards other heritage projects in North Huron/Huron County)
- Repatriation to the Indigenous groups or originating community the object belongs to;
- As a final option at the end of the deaccessioning project, the museum object and/or archival material will undergo intentional destruction before two witnesses by designated museum personnel or be disposed of in a fashion which ensures it cannot be reconstructed in any way.
“The manner of disposal shall be in the best interest of NHM, the public it serves, and the public trust placed in the NHM,” the report said. “Except in the case of accidental loss or destruction, every effort will be made to ensure that the deaccessioned museum objects and archival materials remain in the public domain.”
Deaccessioned museum objects and archival materials cannot be disposed of by any means to:
- Staff or volunteers of NHM;
- Staff or volunteers of the Township of North Huron;
- The original donors;
- The families or representatives of any of the above;
The report also said that all artifacts will be photographed, their condition will be reported and “a deaccession form will be completed for each museum object and archival material, or series of related objects, removed from the permanent collection. These forms must be signed by the acquiring institution, or in the case of intentional destruction, by two witnesses.”
Shipping arrangements and costs are the responsibility of the acquiring institution.
A bylaw adopting a North Huron Museum Deaccessioning Policy is set to be presented to council on June 19.
Any questions or claims for artifacts can be directed to Denise Lockie 519-357-3550 ext. 131 or email at dlockie@northhuron.ca.