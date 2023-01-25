The Government of Canada is boosting priority projects in the national parks with a $71 million investment over the next three years.
Monday’s announcement cited critical infrastructure improvements in the community of Lake Louise, upgrades to Parks Canada dispatch in Banff and Jasper, as well as several roadway and bridge improvements.
“The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring the sustainability of Parks Canada assets so the cultural, environmental and economic vitality that national heritage places bring to Canada can continue into the future,” said Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, in a prepared press statement.
The dispatch centres in Banff and Jasper are set to benefit from equipment upgrades. Ensuring quick and effective responses are essential for public safety, maintaining quick and effective response times during emergency situations, the statement continues.
Parks Canada will conduct repairs and rehabilitation on primary and secondary highways in Jasper, Banff, Kootenay and Yoho National Parks, with design work for bridges to be initiated in Jasper National Park as well.
Lake Louise will see critical repairs to community water and sewer infrastructure with a redesign of Lake Louise Drive to improve safety and visitor experience.
“Parks Canada’s robust roadway improvements through the iconic mountain national parks will provide safer traveling experiences for Canadians to connect with nature,” Duguid said.
“Improvements to Parks Canada’s first response capabilities with dispatch equipment upgrades will maintain quick and effective response times in dangerous situations.”
This investment is part of the Government of Canada’s recent announcement putting down $557 million in infrastructure and maintenance funding for Parks Canada over three years.
“Canada’s national parks are core to our Canadian identity and to our tourism portfolio,” said Minister of Tourism Randy Boissonnault in the same press statement.
“Today’s investments will upgrade critical infrastructure in national parks across Canada, improving the quality of life for surrounding communities while keeping the parks safe and accessible all year round.”