Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
COBALT - Nine out of eleven Cobalt councillor candidates took part in the Meet the Candidates evening at the Cobalt community hall October 5.
Incumbent councillor Pat Anderson and candidate Harry Cooper did not attend. The meeting was coordinated by the Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce.
Anderson sent her regrets, explaining through a statement read by moderator Andre Brock that she was experiencing a bout of COVID.
During the past term of council, town staff have brought many bylaws up to date, and a new zoning bylaw has been established, and a new official plan is in the inspection stage, she added. A new council procedures bylaw is being prepared, and an assets management plan is also being brought up to date.
Anderson expressed satisfaction with the development of Teck Park, the town public works garage, and funding which council made available from reserves for a used fire truck.
She offered her "years of experience on council" to help new councillors to become familiar with their role and the legislated procedures, for a smooth transition into the next four years."
Gary Bigelow, a former town councillor, is a truck driver and a volunteer with Saint Patrick Church in Cobalt.
He expressed concern about housing, policing, and seniors housing for the town.
"Senior citizens and others are worried about the fact we have people roaming the streets at night."
He advocated for more staff on the public works department.
He expressed concern about the state of some of the structures on sites along the Heritage Silver Trail.
Bigelow said he has not heard anyone addressing the issue of water rising in Cobalt Lake and how it impacts the ground and infrastructure at Teck Park. "The water level (in the lake) is too high," he said, explaining that when it floods, it can freeze, then thaw, and cause damage to the ground and any installation, such as lights or work on the ground.
On the topic of businesses in the town, he said people living in Cobalt need to support them.
Gary Hughes is an incumbent councillor and operates the Silver Café with his wife. He moved to Cobalt five years ago, and has been serving on council since the spring.
He said the town needs housing, which would bring in more people, and then bring in more business.
He pointed out that Cobalt does not have the population to support its businesses alone. Hughes said the solution is to lure people to Cobalt from New Liskeard.
The town also needs housing for seniors, he said.
Candidates were questioned about the problem of drugs in the town, and Hughes said helping people who are addicted is "a long-term process."
He expressed support for Teck Park and the work being done there.
Volunteers are needed, he said.
Angela Hunter moved to the area in 2013, and then became connected to Cobalt through her marriage in 2015. She is a business owner, mother, a volunteer with the Temiskaming Shores Bicycle Friendly Community committee, volunteered with the Temiskaming Shores committee of adjustment when she lived in that community, is the president of the Timmins, Cochrane and Temiskaming Association of Realtors, has a Masters degree in geography, a background in planning, environmental studies and a minor in economics, and she is interested in community development.
She would support community initiatives such as the development of a Block Watch program, and youth-oriented activities.
She thinks community family-centred events would help to improve the town's reputation and help to develop the community as a destination for others.
Rene Lafleur has been a resident of Cobalt for 20 years, and is a truck driver and bilingual instructor.
He expressed support for Cobalt's businesses and museums.
He said it "would be beautiful to have signs up to explain a little more about the (Heritage Silver Trail)." He said the public in general, and people out of town, need to be told about the trail so that they will visit.
He said Cobalt's business community and potential should be advertised more.
Regarding the use of permits to allow people to park on the streets during the winter if they don't have driveways, Lafleur suggested placing special parking lots at different parts of the town.
Veronica Lizotte has had a career in banking at the Bank of Montreal and Scotiabank in Toronto and Niagara District. She worked as a teller, in savings, loans, and mortgages. She held the position of president of the Scotiabank Association. She also ran a family catering business in the Niagara District, and has sat on the Port Colborne health and wellness board, assisting seniors and residents with disabilities. She has taught English in China, and is a mother and grandmother. She has been visiting family in Cobalt and area since she was a child.
Her goal is to help bring transparency and trust to the council, she told the gathering.
She said if elected to council she will be tough and will go after cost-cutting measures to meet major expenses.
She said "transparency seems to have been lost over the years."
Jennifer Pereira has been in Cobalt four years. She is an artist, a mother, has been an active volunteer at projects such as the community rink, the community garden, the Lions spring fair, and the Small Pond Entertainers family theatre. She said she wants to have more community events, such as community walks and community dinners.
She wants more transparency on council, and wants to hear new ideas from the public and follow them up with action in cooperation with other council members.
She said she would like to see weekend snowshoe hikes along the Heritage Silver Trail with tours provided.
"We need better signage," noted Pereira. She also suggested virtual tours for the trail.
Regarding the Teck Park, Pereira said there needs to be community consultation on developments.
Jim Starchuk moved to the area from Hamilton, and grew up in Waterdown and Burlington. He is a truck driver and now drives a transit bus for Temiskaming Transit.
He and his wife live in Cobalt and also own other properties in the town.
Starchuk said he is interested in restoring historic sites and beautifying the community.
He volunteers for the community doing landscaping and gardening at sites including the Drummond Park and the Teck Park. He also volunteers with the Lions Club.
Starchuk said the public works department is understaffed and he would like to see more help provided to that department, especially in the summer months.
He added that he wants to make sure the town remains fiscally responsible.
He would like to see music festivals held at the Teck Park. He said the public washrooms there need to be open on the weekends.
"We need to promote tourism here." He said the history should be promoted world-wide.
Doug Wilcox is an incumbent councillor and has sat on Cobalt council for three terms. He has previously served as mayor of the town.
He said he wants Cobalt council to be "open and accessible," and to have the concerns of the public heard.
He said he wants "to be able to help council work together in a cohesive way."
He said the public library needs to be protected, and the Cobalt Mining Museum is also worth conserving.
He expressed support for the Heritage Silver Trail.
Regarding the Teck Park, he said there should be much more community participation in making decisions for the park development.
He said he wants to get the public involved in volunteering again.
Joe Wink has lived in Cobalt 57 years, and volunteers with recreation and the Lions Club.
He said the town's public works crew needs help, and the town should hire that help for them.
He said there is a good recreation team in Cobalt, and he wants to see recreation flourish.
"We have got to have councils that are going to listen to people," he said.
Senior citizens and teenagers are not safe on the streets and that's something he wants to fix, he said. In regard to drug users, he said that "the only way you're going to fix the problem is if you go out and help them yourself." To do that it will be necessary for the council and the town to get together, he said.
He supports the Heritage Silver Trail but said it needs volunteers who will "put some elbow grease behind it."
More volunteers are also needed for the Teck Park, he said.
The entire three-hour Meet the Candidates session can be seen at the Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.