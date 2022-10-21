THUNDER BAY, ONT. — A sign of the end of summer is marked by the removal of the dining patios that have been set up at many dining establishments in Thunder Bay’s waterfront district.
Black Arm Transport crews removed the heavy concrete safety barriers along St. Paul Street, Red River Road and Cumberland Street on Wednesday, and returned them to the city’s Pool Six storage site with the assistance of Thunder Contracting.
City of Thunder Bay crews used a forklift and flatbed truck to remove all the planters in the areas that also served as safety barriers for surrounding patios.
Kara Pratt, Waterfront District Business Improvement Area co-ordinator, says they are grateful to the Community Economic Development Commission and to the City’s clean green and beautiful committee for funding that helped to provide the planters, flowers and trees that the waterfront district shared with the Fort William Business Improvement Area this year.
“This year was great,” said Pratt. “There were lots of active patios, beautiful sunny weather and tons of colourful planters.”
She added that watering is actually quite expensive and the funding has helped do that as well.
“The (Community Economic Development Commission) has also helped pay for entertainment downtown,” Pratt said.
“We had buskers throughout the summer. Now we’re doing Waterfront Unplugged where we have musicians inside different businesses, not necessarily where you would normally see them such as retailers and some restaurants. That’s going to finish out the end of this month and then it will all restart for the holiday season.”
Area restaurants have noticed a positive impact from the use of patios as many patrons preferred to dine outdoors.
The Red Lion Smokehouse on Cumberland Street features a year-round patio including two seasonal pop-up patios that operations manager Caitlin Van Ballegooie says triples their patio capacity through the summer.
“We have absolutely (seen an increase in business), especially over the past couple of years when outdoor dining was a necessity as people were choosing that for health and safety reasons,” she said.
“We’ve definitely seen that people are enjoying the outdoor life. Having the ability to have many more patios, having the city embrace it and the residents embrace this, all of the pop-up patios have been absolutely tremendous for business.”
Around the corner on Red River Road, The Foundry enjoyed patrons on their seasonal patio through the warm summer season.
“We’ve seen an influx with customers coming in, especially with dog walkers stopping in for a drink or for lunch and also with people out for bike rides, cycling tours or motorcycle tours — they are all definitely stopping in to have lunch,” says Victoria Petersons, manager of The Foundry.
“The patios made a difference. We could have empty tables inside but our patio will be packed.”
Businesses throughout the city were trying outdoor dining patios prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, during two years of pandemic shutdowns, they became a safe way to enjoy dining in a low-risk environment. Since then, the City has been monitoring the patio pilot project.
Although the planters and stones are tucked away for the winter, other events will spring up in the waterfront district. Along with buskers indoors at some businesses and venues, horse-drawn carriage rides will take place throughout December. The fun will all begin with the Craft Revival on Nov. 27.
“We’re going to have visits from Santa and the Grinch this year,” Pratt said. “The Grinch has become very popular with his scowl downtown, and Santa was able to fit us into his schedule.”