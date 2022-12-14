Swan Hills FCSS and the Family Resource Network (FRN) presented the Christmas Story Walk on Friday with a bit of help from a special guest. The Grinch was on hand to greet and have some fun with Story Walk visitors as they made their way to the start of the trail. He even took the time to pose with families for some epic Christmas pictures.
The path for the Story Walk began at the southwestern corner of the Super A parking lot. It was easy to find with a giant lit-up inflatable Grinch, Christmas music, and a table loaded up with cookies, courtesy of Super A, and hot chocolate. As one follows the trail, they would find signposts along the way with the pages from a Christmas story ("Who Likes Christmas?" featuring the Grinch) to be read from start to finish as they walk to the trail's end. It was a cute story, suitable for all ages. Colourful Christmas lights hanging from the trees along the path added to the festive mood.
The event was well received and well attended, with close to 100 people coming out to join in on the fun. All of the attendees seemed to be enjoying themselves, but some of the younger children in attendance didn't seem to be entirely sure about that Grinch character.
For his part, the Grinch was very helpful and on his best behaviour.