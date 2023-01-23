By Jaymie White
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
WEST COAST — The Province is struggling with a higher-than-average unemployment rate when compared to the rest of the country, and as a lower workforce makes it difficult for many businesses to keep running efficiently, ABC Life Literacy Canada has a program that can assist those needing or wanting to increase their employability skills.
Executive Director Alison Howard said the program, Activate Learning, was first launched in November of 2019.
“It was to help address the high unemployment rates and other unique challenges being faced by the province of Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Howard. “We knew there were some specific needs, and we designed the program specifically with Newfoundlanders and Labradorians in mind to help them develop the skills they need to live fully engaged lives at home, at work, and in their communities.”
There are 35 different topics available for individuals to learn from.
“We have quite a number of different topics for learning opportunities available within the program. They align with the Government of Canada’s ‘Skills for Success’ model, and they focus on employability, but we also have a number of different topics available along the lines of health literacy and financial literacy,” said Howard. “Many of (our programs) really focus from the beginning on the type of soft skills and employability skills that most employers are looking for, things like motivation, attitude, collaboration, and stress management. These are all things that help you get a job and keep a job because they help you navigate all those stresses and barriers that you may encounter along the way.”
Businesses and organizations across the province provide in-person workshops that people can attend and many materials are also available online.
“There’s a lot of different issues that we face at different stages of our lives, and so knowing you’ve got a good handle on the basics such as teamwork and all these other topics that I mentioned, it really does allow you to navigate any particular barrier you may be navigating because all of our materials are modular. They are available through community-based workshops and most of our resources are also available online for free from our website.”
There are many benefits to being able to access materials online.
“There’s much more convenience that way – privacy and confidentiality – but many of our learners like to go and have that in-person experience, so we do have organizations we partner with all over the province who do offer in-person workshops to help with these as well.”
There are also other training options available to people outside of the realm of employability skills.
“We also offer financial literacy training. There are a lot of basics there that people may not be comfortable asking others about or admitting they may need some help with, like making a spending plan, understanding the basics of banking, how to save and how to borrow money, smart shopping. There's a lot of different intersecting areas there. Yes, you need the employability skills to get and keep a job, but then you’ve got to have the financial management skills as well to be able to manage your income and make sure it’s getting you the things that you want in life.”
Health literacy is another topic available for interested parties.
“That is something that may be of particular interest to seniors, for example, who face different challenges with their health. As we go along in life, there are always new things cropping up, so there are some introductory modules there as well for improving your health skills.”
The benefits don’t end with the participants. Employers and organizations who decide to host a workshop can receive benefits as well.
“We do partner with community organizations as well as employers who can sign up with us to run a workshop on any of the 35 different topics that we have,” said Howard. “They can run a series of workshops or a select few, whatever suits their needs, and organizations that do sign up, we will provide them with printed teaching materials and online facilitated training. Employers may also be able to receive a salary offset of up to $15 per hour for each employee that participates in a two-hour workshop, and literacy organizations may also be eligible to receive an honorarium for every workshop they run.”
The program has already seen great success.
“We've already engaged 18,000 adult learners and their families in Newfoundland and Labrador since we started, and we are proud to be supporting over 80 organizations in the province that work with marginalized groups such as women, newcomers, seniors, persons with diverse abilities, Indigenous groups, and we really focus on removing barriers to success for people so that they can succeed in their work and life,” said Howard.
“We’ve had a fabulous response from those who have been participating in the materials. We’ve got quite a bit of feedback from them who’ve said it’s extremely positive. Many groups are running multiple workshops and they’re eager to run them when they have new staff. Facilitators have told us they appreciate the focus on skills as opposed to experience and education because it allows them to highlight their learners’ strengths.”
Howard said the program gives people the opportunity to boost their morale in the workplace.
“One of the key things we find that our learners tell us is a benefit from participating in these kinds of programs is the increased confidence they get. They see themselves as learners. As adults we often face different challenges than children do when returning to any kind of education such as balancing employment, family responsibilities, or if you’ve had a negative experience in classrooms in the past. So seeing yourself as a learner again is really important to helping you take that next step to get that better job, get into employment, ask for a promotion, or to be able to learn new things on the job as we all need to do on an ongoing basis.”
For more information or to view the available learning materials, visit one of their websites: abcskillshub.ca or abcactivatelearning.ca.