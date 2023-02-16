Over the past several weeks, The Bancroft Times has been featuring a local agency that has been supported by United Way Hastings Prince Edward, funding that allows these organizations to overcome challenges and allow them to survive and prosper in their respective missions to help out their community. This week, we take a look at our last organization to be featured; the Kairos Program-Youth Diversion.
Shawn Quigley is the executive director of Youth Diversion and says the Kairos service combines evidence-based screening and assessment tools to evaluate each youth’s needs and strengths in the development of effective action plans to address the substance use. He says that using the stages of change model, counsellors assess the readiness of the participant to address their substance use/misuse behaviours.
“Goals that are related to reducing their reliance on substances are established with the youth and through the use of sound evidence informed practices such as motivational interviewing and cognitive behavioural approaches, the youth is supported during their completion of the program,” he says.
A fundamental component to the program are ongoing evaluations and action-planning with the youth and their family focussing on reducing the severity of substance risks present in their lives, according to Quigley. He says the counsellors are also active in helping the participant transition from one service to another.
“The level of risk and the complexity of the issues facing the participant determine the degree and length of service as it can be as little as three sessions or over the course of a year and beyond. The service is outreach with the counsellors meeting with students in their schools and in the community. In addition to individual counselling, prevention and early intervention, addiction literacy workshops facilitated in classrooms by Kairos counsellors to build resiliency, reduce stigmas and better inform students on the impact of addictions,” he says.
United Way HPE supports 52 agencies and 74 programs in Hastings Prince Edward and works with local organizations, the business community, the health sector and individuals to increase the capacity of the community to respond to human needs. Visit www.unitedwayhpe.ca/donate to support the United Way campaign.
Quigley reveals that the United Way’s funding is the only source of funding they receive to support children and youth in North Hastings, and he says it’s clear that demand for this service is real and urgent.
“Since April, 2022, 36 children and youth have required the services of Kairos with an additional 64 children and youth receiving substance use education. In addition, thanks to the grant from United Way HPE, we were able to leverage an [Ontario] Trillium Grant through the Community Resilience Fund ensuring all high schools in Hastings Prince Edward have access to Kairos counsellors,” he says.
Quigley discloses that before April 2022, children and youth under 16 years of age in North Hastings did not have access to a substance use and addiction counsellor or outreach services and youth 16 to 17 years of age had limited access to these supports.
“A recent survey of youth in the area revealed that almost 50 per cent wanted access to substance use and addiction services and over 30 per cent indicated they needed guidance and support because of a family member’s struggle with substance use and addiction,” he says.
Growing research reveals that substance abuse and addictions in young adults over the age of 18 years often began before they reached adulthood. When a young person uses drugs, their delicate balance of neurotransmitters are lost, altering the reward pathways in the brain.
Operating as 100 per cent outreach, Youth Diversion and the Kairos team meet clients wherever they may be; in school, a community centre or even a group home. Captured between April 1 and Nov. 15, 2022, preliminary Kairos HPE data revealed that 150 clients obtained help from the Kairos program. It also revealed the following; that 57 per cent of clients disclosed using two or more substances, that 32 per cent of clients disclosed using three or more substances, and that 21 per cent of clients disclosed using four or more substances.
The data also showed the percentages of different substances’ use among clients. They were as follows; cannabinoids (pot, edibles) were used by 73 per cent of clients, nicotine (vaping tobacco) was used by 57 per cent of clients, hallucinogens (LSD, Psilocybin) were used by 32 per cent of clients, depressants (liquor, beer) were used by 29 per cent of clients, stimulants (cocaine, crystal meth) were used by 19 per cent of clients, depressants (opiates/opioids) were used by 17 per cent of clients and benzodiazepines (Xanax) were used by 11 per cent of clients.
Thanks to funding from United Way HPE, along with funding from other sources, Youth Diversion has been able to have four Kairos counsellors on staff, including Missy Bodden, who is the counsellor for North Hastings. They will be embedded in all HPE high schools until June, 2023, including North Hastings High School.
Quigley says that United Way HPE recognized the need for Kairos services in North Hastings for children and youth and worked with Youth Diversion to embed the service. He says that community partners such as Highland Shores CAS, Hastings and Prince Edward School Board, CMHS Hastings and Prince Edward Addiction and Mental Health, Youth Hub, Children’s Mental Health Services and North Hastings Children’s Services all came together to support the referral and transition process for youth needing Kairos services.
“The United Way of Hastings and Prince Edward is committed to ensure services such as Kairos and other United Way funded agencies in North Hastings have the funds they need to do the work that is needed,” he says. “This is why it is critical for the North Hastings community to continue to recognize the value of its United Way and financially support their cause.”