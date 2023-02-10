NORTH HURON – Vicki Luttenburger, North Huron’s director of recreation and community services, presented a report to North Huron council on Feb. 6 updating councillors on the deaccession process for artifacts housed at the North Huron Museum, including an environmental assessment of the building.
The multi-itemed motion included the termination of the lease agreement with Doug and Deborah Kuyvenhoven, owners of the former train station where the museum had been planned to move, authorization to transfer $70,000 to the working reserves as part of the 2022 year-end process, and brought forward into the 2023 operating budget to commence this project in 2023.
The environmental assessment currently underway is to ensure no hazardous materials, such as mould or asbestos, impede workers as they proceed with the deaccession process.
The report said the building had been closed since 2018 with little to no air circulation; therefore, this is necessary to ensure staff safety.
This cost the township an additional $4,300, which was transferred from the Museum Working Reserves.
When asked what would happen to the artifacts currently housed at the closed museum, Luttenburger said, “When the items are deaccessioned, we will no longer be in possession of them. Depending on where they are relocated to, it could be another museum, etc., that’s where they would be housed. North Huron would no longer be in possession of those items; we would no longer retain ownership of them.”
Council also approved hiring a temporary (until December 2023) full-time museum deaccessioning assistant.
Regulations of the Province of Ontario govern the closure of the museum and deaccessioning of artifacts, the report said. It is a complicated project that requires specific tasks and processes to be undertaken. The project will take approximately two years to complete. Although funding is in place for the project’s first year (2023), an additional $70,000 will need to be included in the 2024 operating budget to complete this project.