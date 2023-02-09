Lack of funds and increased costs are weighing heavy on many municipalities’ wallets during this year’s budget deliberations, including the Niagara Region.
The Township of West Lincoln’s regional councillor Albert Witteveen said that’ll have to be taken into consideration when it comes to projects for the area. Though he described some roads in West Lincoln as in a “poor state of repair,” he noted the region will have to prioritize which ones will be fixed first.
“The challenge is that there are more projects than more money,” Witteveen said, adding from a regional perspective that means “for West Lincoln there's not a lot of reconstruction in 2023. The large part happens in 2024.”
According to the councillor, Regional Road 69 will be first on the list.
“The region has an asset management plan which has rated roads to how much life they have and when they may come in then that they may need to be resurfaced.”
Improvements at 30 Road and Yonge Street intersection, a new signal and turning lane at Victoria Avenue and Canborough Road and funds for Caistorville Road are underway.
Wellandport Road toward the community centre will be reconstructed and have its drainage systems improved to run piping and build sidewalks.
“You just don't do a bridge overnight and you just don't move the whole pile of utilities,” Witteveen said. “That first step has to take place before you get new asphalt, curbs and sidewalks.”
Until this year’s budget report is available to the public on Feb. 10, the councillor said he wouldn’t let the region’s infrastructure “crumble” to save a few dollars.
“The mayor and I are working through the (regional) budget process,” Witteveen said. “Once the budget is approved, we can have further meetings to see if we can jiggle some projects around.”
From a municipal perspective, West Lincoln mayor Cheryl Ganann, said in an email the township’s budget has not yet been determined.
“The decision regarding which roads should be prioritized is part of our yearly budget process, a process which we are soon undertaking and additionally, decisions are based on the road-condition data, as found in our Roads Need Study,” Ganann said.
Ganann also added that this winter’s freeze and thaw cycles continue to “play absolute havoc” with gravel roads.
Last year, the Township of West Lincoln did a budget engagement survey and asked respondents to choose two service areas where they would like to see more of their tax dollars spent.
Infrastructure repairs and replacement — such as roads, bridges, and sidewalks improvements were at 51.75 per cent followed by road maintenance, including winter road maintenance at 48.25 per cent were the top two chosen services. A similar survey was done this year as well.
The preliminary 2023 draft operating and capital budget and 10-year capital plans presented at the Administrative meeting is scheduled for Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.