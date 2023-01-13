NORTH PERTH – The council of the Municipality of North Perth is providing a letter of support to developers of Listowel Gardens in their subsidy application.
At its Jan. 9 regular meeting, council received a request from Nizar Mawani, one of the developers working on the Listowel Gardens project, to write a letter of support that essentially assures the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) of the municipality’s support and need for affordable housing.
Listowel Gardens is a planned mixed-use development, both residential and commercial, that is located on a 4.6-acre parcel on the west side of Mitchell Road South, between Kincaid Street and Twamley Street West. For the development, there is an affordable housing target of 15 per cent on the residential portion of the development.
The property developer requested a letter from council voicing their support for the project to be included in the developer’s application to the CMHC MLI Select Program.
The letter includes North Perth’s welcoming support of these attainable and accessible units in Listowel Gardens, as “this type of housing is in high demand and short supply”. Further, to be included in the letter is the idea that this attainable housing is vital to economic development in North Perth.
“I think the actions of this council, the Official Plan amendment and the zoning we’ve adopted clearly shows our support for this project,” said Coun. Allan Rothwell in support of providing the requested letter, which was later approved by council.