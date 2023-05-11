Thunder Bay, Ont. — It was the perfect morning on Wednesday for volunteers and business owners in the Bay and Algoma District of Thunder Bay to host a neighbourhood cleanup.
A collaboration between area businesses, EcoSuperior, Thunder Bay District Health Unit Superior Points Harm Reduction program and the Bay and Algoma Business Improvement Area saw upwards of 40 people volunteering their time to pick up and dispose of more than 30 bags of garbage.
Dennis LeBlanc, owner of Bay Lock and Security and a board member for the Bay Algoma Business Association, said the last time they had a cleanup like this was in 2019.
“The cleanup is important for the walkability of our neighbourhood, but it’s more about bringing people together in the neighbourhood and getting to know your neighbours,” LeBlanc said.
Nikos Mantis, co-owner of Nomad Bakeshop and Sandwich Bar, hosted the event where everyone gathered on his restaurant patio on Bay Street.
“We just think it’s a great opportunity to be contributing to the neighbourhood and we clearly have a vested interest in seeing the neighbourhood in good shape, clean and attractive,” Mantis said.
“We’ve done extensive work here with our patio to make it a draw for people and to be contributing to the Bay and Algoma neighbourhood to host this event and have it cleaned up is frankly a no-brainer for us.”
Stemming from the past COVID-19 pandemic measures, Mantis says his patio continues to be a popular space for his patrons.
“Honestly, this location here was born from the pandemic. We made a takeout joint so that people could still access food during all the lockdowns and our patio was really a part of that so people could enjoy an outdoor space,” he said.
“We wanted it to be continually beautiful, a place where people could come and enjoy themselves and enjoy their surroundings. The feedback has been great and this is kind of the unofficial launch of the patio season right now.”
Denise Smith, a program co-ordinator with EcoSuperior, says it’s important to keep all of Thunder Bay clean of litter.
“When it gets into our lands and water, it can affect wildlife. It can even affect us. It can leach toxins and microplastics, which affects all of us,” she said.
Smith said that more than 5,000 have already signed up for their city-wide, 27th annual Spring Up to Clean Up event.
City Coun. Brian Hamilton, who is also the owner of the Bean Fiend Cafe, has been involved with the Bay and Algoma annual cleanup for years and says walkability is one of the cornerstones of the success in the area.
“Part of good walkability is having a good clean environment,” Hamilton said. “As the business association down here, for years we have really focused on keeping a clean area, and that includes dealing with snow and debris and trying to ultimately create a good, hospitable and safe environment for people coming into the area.”
Hamilton agreed the cleanup brings all the neighbours together.
“It enforces that sense of neighbourhood solidarity and from a security and post-COVID economy standpoint, I think that’s critically important,” he said. “This cleanup is a chance to bring us all together in a spirit of collaboration and unity while building a strong business neighbourhood.”
The event took place between 11 a.m. and noon on Wednesday and wrapped up with a patio barbecue courtesy of Mantis and the Nomad.