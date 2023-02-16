This February as last year the Town of Wakaw is again hosting a food drive to support the Wakaw Lions' Food Bank. Starting February 1st donation boxes were set up in the Town Office, the Wakaw Pharmacy, Hometown Foods, and the Co-op Food Store and will remain up for the month, being collected on Tuesday, February 28th.
The inflationary rise in the price of groceries is leaving many in communities across the nation struggling to meet their food security needs, and economists are warning that it is going to worsen as the voluntary price freezes implemented by grocery giants over the holiday season expire. The big three food suppliers in Canada Loblaws with 27% of the market, Empire (Sobeys) with 22%, and Metro with 11%, all posted nine-digit (hundred million) gross profits which was reported by the media, but these numbers can be misleading because as any bookkeeper knows the gross amount is not the final amount. By looking at the net profit listed in the annual reports that can be found online, we see that the net earnings reported to shareholders of Empire Co. Ltd. for the 13-week period ending Nov 5, 2022, was $200.7 million, up from $192.3 million for the same time frame the year previously. So over 13 weeks, Empire recognized nearly $8.5 million in earnings more than they did the year before, even though they are saying the higher prices consumers see are a result of the higher prices they pay. For those on a fixed income, such as seniors and those on disability pensions, and minimum wage earners, any increase is going to make a very tight situation even tighter.
In a first-person piece written by Danielle Barnsley (CBC First Person, first posted September 24, 2022, last updated January 9, 2023), who is a single mother with two children, trying to complete her university degree, she voiced what many experience but don’t share. “As a society, we talk about the cost of living like it’s just numbers. The cost of living is much more than just dollars and cents. It’s about how you live your life. When you dread the grocery store because the prices fluctuate intensely. When you have to choose between meat or a full tank of gas. When you have to spend time going over your expenses to see if you can get your money to stretch a little further. When you hide any sort of purchase that might seem frivolous because you know that people judge poverty hard.” Living in that constant state of anxiety takes a toll on people that numbers can’t show. It formulates a deep shame in those living it, especially in those who are holding down full-time jobs. They feel they should be able to do better, stretch their money further, and be able to make ends meet even though they are already doing everything they can. For them, at every paycheque, the game of ‘can we stretch this to the next payday’ is played out, and yes it even happens in homes all over our community.
The efforts of the Wakaw Lions Club to meet the emergency needs of people in our community deserves the support of everyone who calls Wakaw home. No one plans to be in a food crisis, but it happens, and it can happen to anyone at any time. There are roughly 1000 people living in Wakaw, if 80% of the people in town donated one non-perishable food item, it would fill the cupboards of the Lions Food Bank for quite a few months. February is the month of love; I wonder how many food items love can provide?