The Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) is leading a campaign calling for an Indigenous woman to be featured on the $20 bill to replace Queen Elizabeth II.
The Change the Bill campaign seeks to foster reconciliation through art by commissioning Indigenous artists to reimagine the banknote with notable Indigenous women. Featuring an Indigenous “hero” on a redesigned bill — a move that is “long overdue” — would be a significant step toward recognizing the important, yet often overlooked, contributions of Indigenous women, according to the group.
As part of the campaign, Canadians are encouraged to sign a petition to support the movement. On the association’s website, a dozen important Indigenous women figures are displayed as potential replacements, along with a reimagined artistic rendering of a new bill created by various Indigenous artists.
Among the 12 women is Elsie Knott — the first woman in Canada to serve as a First Nations chief — who led Curve Lake First Nation for several years.
Knott, born in 1922, was first elected in 1954 — three years after Indigenous women were given the right to vote in band elections and serve on band councils under the Indian Act. She acted as chief until 1960 before being re-elected a decade later. Knott served as chief until 1976.
Knott is known for her commitment to bettering the quality of life and living conditions for her community’s members. Notably, Knott worked to improve water quality, housing, social services, infrastructure, and other aspects of the community.
She was also a dedicated proponent for protecting, preserving and passing along Ojibway culture and traditions, and helped form an Ojibway language program at the Curve Lake First Nation School.
Knott died in 1995.
Four years later, her life, community advocacy and political career was honoured with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award from the Union of Ontario Indians.
The artistic interpretation of Knott on a new bank note was created by Curve Lake First Nation artist Anna Heffernan. Heffernan decided to feature Knott “out of respect for her service to their community, and because she is proud of their community for their early embrace of women in leadership,” according to the association’s website.
Current Curve Lake First Nation Chief Keith Knott says he thinks Elsie Knott is a perfect fit to be featured on a new banknote.
“It’s an excellent idea,” he said. “It would be a great piece of memorabilia for one the leaders of our community many years ago.”
Years ago, he served on Curve Lake First Nation’s council when Elsie Knott was chief.
“Future leadership could identify within themselves that there’s always that role to play within a community, and I think she would be a great role model for members in the community — for women and men to be recognized in such a national way; to have your community recognized in that fashion,” he said.
So far, the petition has garnered over 34,680 signatures — quickly approaching its goal of 35,000 names.
The next step is to “keep up the pressure and keep the campaign alive by engaging organizations and individuals Canada-wide,” stated a spokesperson for the association.
Schools, organizations, influencers and leaders will be contacted to join the campaign’s next phase.
While the association has met with the Bank of Canada’s governor and the Royal Canadian Mint, it’s ultimately up to the finance minister and the federal government to make a final decision related to bank note changes.
“The next phase of our campaign will ensure that a wide range of voices across the country are engaged and are heard in the minister’s office, each supporting our campaign,” added the spokesperson.
