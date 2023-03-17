Cumberland College will be hosting three open houses in Nipawin, Melfort and Tisdale, providing an opportunity for future students to see what the college has to offer.
Selene Weisberg, recruitment and development co-ordinator for the Cumberland College said that this will be the first open house since start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020
Weisberg said each campus is promoting the programs that take place at their particular campus, but are happy to share information about any of the Cumberland College programs that attendees want to learn more about.
The open houses will from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each evening at each campus.
The Tisdale campus open house on April 4 will focus on business, office administration, health care cook and university classes.
The Nipawin campus open house on April 5 will focus on primary care paramedic (PCP), electrical, industrial mechanics, disability support worker and university classes.
The Melfort campus open house on April 6 will focus on agricultural science, practical nursing, continuing care assistant (CCA) and university classes.
In addition to Northeast EMS, representatives from the SHA will be at each location as well as a trades expert.
“Cumberland College is very proud of their scholarships and awards program. This year alone, we have awarded over $110,000 in scholarships to students,” Weisberg said.
Currently applications for entrance scholarships are open to all students enrolling for the first time in full time technical, trades, or university programs. Cumberland College has up to 20 $2,000 entrance scholarships available.
These open houses are geared to Grade 11 and 12 students and their families can attend to get an idea of what a post-secondary environment at Cumberland College can be. Weisberg encourages anyone to come by and see what we have to offer.
“It's never too early to think about post-secondary education and it's certainly never too late. Our student base is diverse, and we also have a lot of mature learners who are looking for a career change. We are proud to deliver high quality education in our community and this is a great opportunity for the community to come see what we're about.”
The Cumberland College is running a promotion currently where anyone who applies to a skills training program will be entered in a draw to win one of five $1,000 tuition rebates. The deadline is April 17.
Attendees get to meet the instructors, talk to current student and get help applying to specific programs. Tours of the campus, labs, shops will also be taking place.