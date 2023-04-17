Riley Edmunds will be heading to the Canada Wide Science Fair. The Grade 7 student from Errol Village Public School in Camlachie was at the Lambton County Science Fair held at Lambton College last weekend with his project, One Drop at a Time, How Effective Are Biodegradable Filters.
Edmunds used a variety of materials to filter sediment from water, including milkweed, paper, cotton balls, charcoal and a coffee filter. He thought charcoal would be the most effective, but he used the charcoal briquette, and may not have been chemically prepared properly.
The coffee filter was the best method to filter the sediment from the water. A judge asked Edmunds if he tried to drink the water after it had been filtered? He did not, saying the water likely needed to be boiled first in order to make sure the water was safe to drink.
This is Edmund’s fifth year entering a project in the Lambton County Science Fair. He struggled with coming up with a topic this year, but wanted to do something which dealt with the environment.
Edmunds will be one of five students who will be heading to the Canada Wide Science Fair in Edmonton from May 14 to 19. He will be joined by Muhammad Mustafa Arif for his project, Revolutionizing Heart Surgery with 3D Printed Modules, Cynthia Rayson for Bioremediation to the Rescue, Kodie Ozumba for Fake it Until You Make It, and Safia Deol for The IncrediGels: Multifaceted Biopolymers for Dental Routines. This will be Edmunds first opportunity to compete in the Canada Wide Science Fair, as it is open to students from Grade 7 to 12.
A member of the Lambton County Science Fair Committee, Peter Smith, said there were 38 projects entered in this year’s fair, down slightly from the 41 entries last year. Participation has taken a hit since the Covid-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 event. There were 94 projects in the 2019 science fair. Smith said it would take a little longer to get the numbers up to the pre-Covid numbers.
This is the 50thanniversary of the Lambton County Science Fair. Smith said the fair is probably older than that, but 1973 was the year it became a charity.
The science fair is open to students from Grade 3 to 12 with projects being judged in four categories, Exhibition, Grade 3 to 5; Junior, Grade 6 to 8; Intermediate, Grade 9 and 10; and Senior, Grade 11 to 12.
Rayson also won the best project in the fair while also winning the best junior project. The best senior project went to Deol, and Kayleigh Edmunds had the best exhibition project for Curiosity Killed the Cat.