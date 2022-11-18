This is an update to This story: https://lmtimes.ca/briefsreports/localreports/nokomis-mayor-fighting-to-keep-gas-and-agro-open/
A spokesperson from Federated Co-operatives Ltd responded regarding the closure of Nokomis Ag and Gas. Jennifer Siemens said, “ As you may know, Co-ops are local businesses that make independent decisions based on the context of the communities they serve. Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) is owned by over 160 Co-ops across Western Canada and exists to serve and support those Co-ops. FCL does not make business decisions on behalf of Co-ops and can also not speak on behalf of the Co-op in this matter.”