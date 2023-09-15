Over the Labour Day weekend, the Wakaw Fitness Centre, with support from the Wakaw Recreation Board and the Resort Village of Wakaw Lake, organized a "come and try" rowing event at Wakaw Lake. The boats and coaches were provided by the Sask. Rowing Association from Prince Albert and Saskatoon.
There were 30 participants over three days, with most of them coming from Wakaw and the surrounding area. The windy weather on Saturday was a challenge, but the participants were still able to get out on the water and work on their newfound skills. The event was held on Friday, September 1st, from 5 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, September 2nd, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, September 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All participants had fun and enjoyed the experience of rowing. Although it is not possible to row during the winter months, it is a sport that keeps attracting new people to it. With rowing clubs in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert there are opportunities to get involved and stay involved.
This could be the start of a Wakaw rowing club in the future if enough people are interested. Rowing clubs are not just for urban areas with large populations, it just needs water and people who are interested in the sport. There are several benefits of rowing besides being a great cardiovascular workout. Rowing is said to boost self-esteem and confidence, develop teamwork and leadership skills, and is a natural stress reliever. If anyone wants to learn to row, they can contact the fitness centre at fitness@wakaw.ca. Gilbert Maraboto, EMT with Wakaw & District EMS is a rowing instructor and relayed that if there was enough interest another learning event could still be held this fall, otherwise another learn-to-row event could be held next year.
Usually, events like this one held at Wakaw Lake involve a registration fee or some cost to pay for Sask. Rowing to attend and cover travel costs to different lakes, but in this case, the Wakaw Fitness Centre, the Rec Board, and RVWL covered the cost to make it free for the community. So if you are ready to try something new reach out to Wakaw Fitness…you may just find your new passion.