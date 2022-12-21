Dalum Community Hall Association has made great strides fundraising towards building a new playground in the community.
Wheatland County Division 7 Councillor Rick Laursen shared with fellow members of council during the regular Tuesday, December 6 council meeting, the association is looking for support to apply for the Alberta Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEP) grant.
“They’ve currently, on their own, raised $80,000 in donations from the community, local businesses, and Wheatland County,” Councillor Laursen stated during the meeting.
In July 2022, the Mail reported the association had set a fundraising goal of $100,000 to build a new playground, though had not placed any timelines for this goal.
The association could receive matching funding through the CFEP grant to support this development if successful.
Wheatland County approved the request to provide a letter of support for the association’s grant application.