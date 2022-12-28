With so many changes in the past few years, a little leniency might be considered understandable.
A request for a three-year extension to the draft plan approval for the Skyline Cargill Pier subdivision was granted during a recent meeting of Tay council.
The proposed subdivision adjacent to Hogg Bay at the east side of Port McNicoll was given draft plan approval in 2016 under previous ownership, intended for the creation of 174 total units including 47 apartment units as well as 101 single-detached homes and 26 townhouses. A 150 unit condominium-hotel wasn’t approved at the time.
An extension was granted in 2019, set to lapse in January of 2023 unless further extended.
Partner Kory Chisholm of MHBC Planning spoke to Tay council at the recent regular meeting.
“The current ownership group acquired the property approximately a year ago, and they’ve hired a consultant team and have had a number of meetings with township staff in regards to moving the development forward,” said Chisholm.
“The amount of conditions that are there before it can proceed – (it’s been) a year since they acquired it – would not be enough time, and out of an abundance of caution we’re requesting an extension for an additional three years to provide enough time to work through that process.”
A report by the township’s planning and development services supported the request, citing its relationship to Tay’s strategic plan by encouraging increased development of housing and specifically affordable housing.
The motion was read and nearly carried when Mayor Ted Walker noticed that Deputy Mayor Barry Norris was hesitant on the matter.
“I just caught that we’re only extending this three years,” said Norris, who added his support. “It’ll still be within this next term of council if anyone has to come back for another extension.”
Previously, Walker had defined the preceding term of council as “pro-development” but laid out expectations for the process to be “done in a reasonable fashion.”
The staff report on the Skyline Cargill Pier subdivision extension can be found in the council agenda on the Township of Tay website.
Tay council meets for regular council meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month. Further information including council’s agenda can be found on the Tay township website.