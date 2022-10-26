THUNDER BAY, ONT. — In the three mayoral races in the municipalities/townships surrounding Thunder Bay, none of them were really close.
Municipality of Neebing mayor-elect Mark Thibert collected 63 per cent of the mayoral votes cast with 437 votes, on his way to a resounding victory over former Neebing mayor Ziggy Polkowski, who earned 260 votes.
Thibert said he was humbled by the large win and is set on establishing a strong communication network between himself, council and the residents of Neebing.
“Most definitely want to improve communication with the community and engagement of the community,” said Thibert, who indicated voter turnout almost doubled in Neebing compared to prior elections.
“In the short term, I have a plan where by myself as mayor and all of the councillors are going to have a much more robust outreach to our community that will include each one of us having a blog. Certainly our social media presence is going to dramatically increase.
“We’ll have blogs on the municipal website. Each councillor will be expected to have their own town halls. I see tremendously the value to the community of listening to them and getting their feedback to help shape the future.”
In Neebing’s councillor races, incumbent at-large councillor Gordon Cuthbertson fought off a determined Jill Cadieux (370-306). Katherine Hill captured the Blake Township councillor position vacated by Thibert, collecting more votes (173) than competitors Ron Woit and Gary Shchepanik combined (135) in the three-candidate competition.
The Crooks Township councillor representative was to be determined in a recount Wednesday between incumbent Brian Wright and Obie Egbuchulam as both candidates received 79 votes each on Monday. In case of another tie in the recount, the Crooks Township councillor will be drawn out of a hat.
Incumbent Neebing councillors Brian Kurikka (Scoble), Curtis Coulson (Pardee) and Gary Gardner (Pearson) were all acclaimed in their wards.
CONMEE TOWNSHIP
In Conmee Township, incumbent mayor Sheila Maxwell won by an even bigger percentage, grabbing 72 per cent of the mayoral votes, out-distancing hopeful Suzanne Huot 156-62 among the 218 mayoral ballots cast.
After an almost full two terms as councillor before being appointed mayor in July when former mayor Kevin Holland ran successfully to win the provincial Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding for the Conservatives in June, Sheila Maxwell punched her ticket by getting elected this time and is looking forward to working with her new — albeit green — council that saw three novice councillors ushered in.
“We have three new faces into council now, but we have a couple of us old-timers in there,” laughed Sheila Maxwell. “It’s nice to have that experience to bring forward and bring forward what had happened (in previous terms) and or what we’ve done before in the past that hasn’t worked or anything like that.
“It’s nice to have the new ideas also. The fresh faces bring in new ideas. So it’s kind of a nice blend of both worlds.
“I think there’s a bit of change coming whereas there’s new ideas coming forward, new ways and perspectives of looking at things. We all have to play by the same tune kind of thing here. We all have bylaws, policies, all that kind of stuff that governs us. You can’t come in and want to change the world, but having those ideas to look at other possibilities. . . . Having someone else there to give us another way of looking at some things might be just what we need for certain things.”
Sheila Maxwell will be joined on council by incumbent councillor Grant Arnold (166 votes) as well as newcomers David Maxwell (146), Chris Kresack (129) and David Halvorsen (121).
In Monday’s original count, candidate Ellen Davis actually bested Halvorsen by one vote (121-120), but a recount on Tuesday showed that the race for the final councillor position was a tie at 121-121. Halvorsen claimed the final councillor spot Tuesday by the luck of a draw shortly after the recount.
OLIVER PAIPOONGE
In the closest rural mayoral race Monday, Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge incumbent mayor Lucy Kloosterhuis won her sixth straight term by garnering 38 per cent (905) of the votes cast to beat out former councillors Rick Potter (771) and Brandon Postuma (686) in the three-candidate contest.
Municipality of Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry and O’Connor Township Mayor Jim Vezina as well as the Township of Gillies Reeve Wendy Wright were all acclaimed.