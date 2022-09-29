Iqaluit chief enforcement officer Rod Mugford said he’ll be happy to serve as acting chief administrative officer, but it’s not a position he can see himself in permanently.
By unanimous vote, councillors appointed Mugford to be the acting CAO at Tuesday’s council meeting.
He will fill in for Amy Elgersma, who is resigning after more than four years as the city’s top staffer for a job with another municipality in Ontario. Her last day is Nov. 11.
“I’m happy to step into that role,” Mugford said in an interview. “The city is a very strong organization. It has a lot of talented individuals.”
Before Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Kenny Bell asked Mugford if he’d be interested in helping the city transition into hiring a new permanent chief administrator, Mugford said.
Mugford has worked for the city for eight years, mostly as the chief enforcement officer. He served for a year as the city clerk in 2019 and 2020.
He said he has nearly two decades’ experience working with different levels of government in human resources and policy. He added that he already knows many city employees from his time as chief enforcement officer.
“I want to make sure that the transition goes as smoothly as possible,” he said.
That transition will start next week as Mugford gets up to speed learning about the priority projects the city has going on and appoints someone to temporarily fill in for him as chief enforcement officer.
Meanwhile, council has named councillors Kyle Sheppard, Kimberly Smith and deputy mayor Solomon Awa to form a committee to lead the search for a new permanent CAO.