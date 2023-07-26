SHEET HARBOUR – For the first time, Sheet Harbour is gearing up to host the coast-to-coast Rolling Barrage motorcycle ride, a Canadian Armed Forces annual event organized to combat the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The convoy, which will see hundreds of riders from across the country roll into this small Eastern Shore community on Friday, Aug. 4, is designed to “create and maintain a community of support for Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP, first responders, safety and emergency healthcare providers,” said Mike Murray, spokesperson for the Sheet Harbour Royal Canadian Legion (#58), which is organizing the stop here.
“We’re providing rest, refreshment and refueling for the participants during their journey, which starts in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, on Aug. 1. This is the first time the ride will travel Highway 7 along the Eastern Shore.”
According to the Rolling Barrage website, 2023 marks the seventh year of the ride “to raise awareness end the stigma of PTSD, [which] is not a disorder or a disease [but] an injury sustained from the traumas of one’s duty to protecting Canada and its citizens... We greatly support the inclusion of first responder communities, such as police services, fire departments and emergency medical organizations to participate. We openly invite civilian riders as a way to show support for troops and within the emergency services and safety community.”
As for what to expect, Murray said, “It’ll come through sometime between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. So, you’ll probably hear a lot of noise from motorcycles that are two-by-two all the way down the highway. If the weather is nice, it’ll really be something to see.”