SOUTHWEST MIDDLESEX - During the last council meeting chaired by Mayor Allan Mayhew, the council set September 30 as the official grand opening date for the new arena. The decision, which followed a detailed discussion, took into account a September calendar packed with events such as the start of the school year, the start of hockey season, and other community events.
Mike Henry, CAO, shared his insights into the complex preparations for the arena, especially the complexities of the gradual cooling process of the new ice system. To optimize this and ensure the arena is in optimal condition before the hockey season begins, Henry suggested Saturday, September 30 as the most viable date. Adding to the importance of the date, Deputy Mayor Mike Sholdice highlighted its coincidence with the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Furthermore, Councillor Amy Choi highlighted the importance of staff involvement in the grand opening preparations, suggesting possible collaboration with the recreation committee. The council unanimously approved the recommendation, setting the stage for what promises to be a grand opening at the end of the month.