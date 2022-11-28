The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands is gearing up for a public meeting on Dec. 5 to discuss a zoning bylaw amendment.
The meeting will take place in person at the council chambers and virtually online, or by phone through Zoom.
The owner/agent is listed as Stanley McBride and Laurren McBride/Richard Bruce Hanton – for a property on Slack Road.
The purpose of the application is to amend the zoning of a portion of the southeast corner of the property from rural to shoreline residential.
The portion of the property which is to be rezoned is the subject of a consent application for a lot addition to join the lands to the residential property at 966 Loon Bay Lane. The effect of the application is to permit future development of the property associated with the residential use.
A second public meeting planned for Dec. 5 for a property on Clark Drive was recently cancelled.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)