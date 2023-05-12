MORRIS-TURNBERRY – Better late than never, Morris-Turnberry council passed its 2023 budget on May 2 after several months of deliberations and waiting for cross-border financials.
Treasurer Sean Brophy presented the final budget with the additional adjustments, telling councillors that the final tax levy is $4.7 million, a nearly seven per cent increase from last year.
“In order to fund that levy increase, we’ll have to increase our municipal tax rate by 4.74 per cent,” said Brophy. “And once our rate is combined with the county and school board rates, the rate payer at the end of the day is looking at a 4.81 per cent increase over last year… What that means for the average single-family home is an increase of about $160.”
Brophy outlined the big budget items during the public meeting portion of his presentation.
Belgrave water capital upgrades, including cleaning and inspecting the reservoirs, the Jane Street well, an extra chlorine pump, and some repairs, totalled $60,000.
Two big paving projects are happening in Morris-Turnberry also, Brophy said.
“We’ve got two big ones this year – Clyde Line from St. Michaels to Moncrief, and Clyde Street to Queen Street in Bluevale. So, combined, that’s $600,000.”
Grants will offset the costs for both these projects, Brophy told councillors. The OCIF grant will be applied to the Clyde Line paving. The Bluevale resurfacing will use the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) grant, formerly called the Gas Tax Fund.
An additional $175,000 for culvert repairs, erosion protection and finishing up the Smuck Bridge project will initially be spent, but Brophy said, “We do get a bit of that, most of that back… so at the end of the day, net cost for bridges and culverts is $112,000 for the repairs.”
Fire support financial information included combined Brussels capital and equipment expenses at $143,000 and North Huron Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) mandatory equipment upgrade. Both will be paid out of the fire reserve funds.
“For recreation, we’ll have our contribution to the BMG (Brussels, Morris and Grey Community Centre) renovation at $470,000, as well as repairs to the boiler and oil separators, resurfacing the parking lot,” said Brophy. “And then our own Bluevale Hall door being upgraded.”
A “good portion” of the Bluevale hall door is being funded through the Enabling Accessibility Fund.
Morris-Turnberry’s contributions to recreation facilities in North Huron and Blyth are as follows:
- Wingham Arena, $40,000;
- Wingham Swimming Pool, $37,000; and
- Blyth Arena, $37,000.
Mayor Jamie Heffer spoke to Brophy after his presentation, saying, “Just to comment, our last budget meeting was back in March, and it’s not that you were holding the process up. We couldn’t go any further until we had information back from North Huron and Huron East to finish our budget. So it’s May already; it seems really late, but we couldn’t help the timelines.”
Heffer went on to ask fellow councillors if they were satisfied with the 2023 budget with the additional information.
“I’m getting your nod,” he said. “I think it’s a budget that we can defend very well to the taxpayers.”
Morris-Turnberry councillors unanimously passed its 2023 budget, with adjustments as presented.