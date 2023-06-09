WALKERTON – Eighteen months or more of having the east part of Walkerton cut off from the rest of town and the busiest traffic route in Bruce County closed down, would damage many of the town’s small businesses beyond recovery. This is especially true of businesses just beginning to get back on a solid footing in the wake of COVID.
The prospect has the business community in Walkerton worried, and they’re joining forces to ensure their concerns are heard by Bruce County.
However, it was only one of the fears expressed by the business community during a public meeting hosted by the county on May 11. There were other fears, safety and access to community services being an important one.
At the meeting, disruptions to Homecoming 2026 and many other community events were also discussed.
The business community in Walkerton’s has formed an action committee entitled “Keep Walkerton Connected” to ensure their voices are heard by Bruce County council and area citizens, regarding major safety concerns and business loss implications, during the Durham St. bridge replacement project.
A petition has been started, and information on the bridge project is being distributed and posted on social media. Businesses are coming together and starting regular meetings, all in the hope of bringing awareness about the detrimental impact of a several-kilometre detour in Walkerton.
As stated in a press release, “A detour would shift the county’s busiest traffic route by many, many kilometres. This would also shift costs and hardship onto the citizens. Without a bridge, Walkerton would essentially be divided into two sides for 18 months or longer.”
The business owners don’t want a detour, or a pedestrian bridge. What they want is a temporary bridge, like the one constructed in Paisley during the recent bridge replacement project in that town.
The county has steered away from the temporary bridge solution because of the cost (in excess of $6 million, according to the county report presented to Brockton council June 6) and the difficulty. The Saugeen in Walkerton is wide enough to require a pier in the middle of a temporary bridge, which was not the case in Paisley.
As the county begins to finalize plans for the project, business owners in Walkerton are working against the clock to raise awareness.
The petition being presented to the County of Bruce on the bridge construction project in Walkerton states, in part, “We, the undersigned Walkerton businesses, are very concerned about the impact the upcoming Walkerton bridge construction will have on local businesses, residents, emergency services, visitors/tourists, volunteer groups, Brockton taxpayers and the environment.”
As stated on the county’s website, “The Durham Street Bridge sits on Bruce Road 4 at the east end of the town of Walkerton and spans the River Saugeen. Given that Bruce Road 4 between Walkerton and Hanover is Bruce County’s highest traffic route, this bridge is considered a critical asset to the county. Should this bridge be out of commission the shortest available detour is approximately 6 km long.”
A copy of the petition that’s being circulated was presented to Brockton council at its June 6 meeting. The key demand is that “pedestrians and vehicles shall continue to be able to cross the Saugeen River through Walkerton unimpeded during the construction period, including first responders of all types; and that Bruce County fund and construct a temporary bridge (or similar option) and if necessary approach both the federal and provincial governments for assistance, no matter what the cost; and that a detour costing millions of dollars not be considered unless absolutely necessary, and even then, in conjunction with a temporary bridge.”