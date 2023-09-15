Wakaw Legion Branch #195 will be celebrating National Legion Week with an open house on Friday, October 6th from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. National Legion Week is September 17th – 23rd, but due to some Wakaw members being unavailable during the week, the decision was made to hold an open house on an alternate day. A celebratory cake and refreshments will be available and veteran photos will be featured alongside historical displays. This is the first year that Saskatchewan Legions will be observing Legion Week.
The Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Executive Committee approved the establishment of the first National Legion Week. Having already been marked by some Provincial Commands and their Branches since the 1980s, the annual observance will now become a coast-to-coast celebration! The commemoration will continue to be held each September, with start and end dates that vary slightly from year to year. It kicks off on the third Sunday of the month in honour of Battle of Britain Day and wraps up on the following Saturday.
The Battle of Britain was, and still is, the largest air battle the world has ever seen. The WWII battle spanned over four grueling months, lasting from July 10, 1940, to October 31, 1940. Britain’s Royal Air Force and the Fleet Air Arm of the Royal Navy took to the skies to defend the United Kingdom against Nazi Germany’s Luftwaffe in what would become the first major military campaign fought entirely by air forces.
On September 15th, 1940, now known as Battle of Britain Day, the German Luftwaffe offensive attempted a massive assault on Britain’s defenses. The Germans failed, as Britain was able to deploy tactical squadrons which resulted in heavy losses on the German side. As a result, the RAF Fighter Command claimed the battle to be a decisive victory over the German Luftwaffe. Due to significant bombing raids on heavily populated areas such as London, Birmingham, and Liverpool, it is estimated over 23,000 British civilians died and over 32,000 were wounded in bombing raids, during the four-month Blitz period.
Annually on September 15th, a service is held in Westminster Abbey to remember the servicemen and women lost during this decisive defensive battle. Featured in conjunction with the service, is a fly-past of three RAF Spitfires and one Hurricane.
National Legion Week is intended to serve as a mode of educating the public on the good work their local Branch does in their community. National Legion Week reinforces the important role Branches play in supporting Canada’s Veterans, as well as contributing to the well-being of so many communities. It is anticipated that the week will serve as a vehicle to bring new traffic to Branches, attract new members, and sign up new volunteers. This year, in recognition of the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, National Legion Week can also include a salute to RCMP Veterans.
The Wakaw Branch 195 was granted a charter on January 15, 1935. Before this charter was granted, in the 1920s and up to 1934, the Wakaw War Veterans began Remembrance Day Observances each November 11th, with a service, a banquet, speeches, and music which was followed by a dance. In 1950, the Wakaw Legion purchased the stuccoed former school building, and in 1961 plans for a Cenotaph began, and with the completion its dedication took place on August 4, 1965. Current Legion members continue the maintenance and upkeep of this historic symbol of remembrance.
In the past, the Legion has sponsored cubs and scouts and played a part in the establishment on March 15, 1995, of an Air Cadets League Squadron No. 888 dedicated to the memory of William Kindrachuk. Over the years, the Wakaw Legion Branch 195 has been involved in numerous community initiatives and events including hosting the annual Christmas Carol Festival for five decades. They have also sponsored and supplied uniforms to many sporting groups, such as the Wakaw Midget Hockey Team. Other charitable organizations that have been helped include Telemiracle and United Appeal. Members have also canvassed for support for the blind, the community children’s Christmas party, and Christmas hampers along with donating to local health centres and hospitals, nursing homes, a palliative care room, seniors’ recreation centres, the town van for seniors, and the disabled, etc.
The local Branch continues to provide local veterans assistance, support other local clubs and organizations, at a family’s request, provide Honour Guards for Veteran’s funerals, participate in parades, and promote the Legion at the Wakaw Farmer’s Market. They also host meals or teas on special days such as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Legion members visit local schools promoting Remembrance Day & assisting in their memorial service as well as promoting and judging, at the Branch level, for the Legion Poster/Literature contest and distributing prizes. They also provide Grade Twelve Bursaries and Track and Field Scholarships.
In 1966, the Royal Canadian Legion made a commitment to the RCEL to coordinate and assist the member organizations in the Caribbean area. The Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League (RCEL) is a union of 56 ex-service organizations, from 47 Commonwealth and former Commonwealth countries, that promotes the welfare of Commonwealth Veterans and their dependents while helping them to meet their own charitable objectives. Having made the commitment, and using donations from Legion branches, the RCEL Welfare Fund was established. The fund is administered by the Legion’s RCEL (Canada) Committee and assists Veterans and their widows in need in 16 countries in the Caribbean region. As well, the local Branch, through the Provincial Command, donates to Veteran Programming such as Leave the Streets Behind, PAWS Service Dog program, the Veteran’s Wellness Program, and the Wounded Warriors.
One of the things many people still don’t realize is that they don’t necessarily have to be a veteran to be a member of the Legion. Any Canadian citizen or citizen of an Allied nation who is 18 years of age or older is welcome to become a member of the Legion. There are four main categories of membership: ordinary, associate, affiliate voting, and affiliate non-voting. The Wakaw Legion Branch 195 is always ready to accept new members and will be more than willing to answer any questions.