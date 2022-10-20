Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced on Oct. 3 that several in-hospital labs in the Calgary Zone will be shifting their focus to prioritize emergency, inpatient and ambulatory patients.
Those who do not fall under those categories or distinctions will be directed to labs in their local communities. This shift includes the Strathmore District Health Services.
Other affected labs include those at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, Foothills Medical Centre, Okotoks Health and Wellness Centre, Peter Lougheed Hospital and the South Health Campus.
Lisa Sutherland, speaking on behalf of AHS, said all Albertans will continue to be able to access laboratory services at local lab sites as opposed to acute care centres.
“A new community lab is coming to Strathmore as part of the transition of community lab services to DynaLIFE on Dec. 5, 2022,” said Sutherland. “The lab at the Strathmore Hospital will transition to provide services to emergency, acute and inpatients, while the new community lab will serve community patients. Strathmore residents can be assured they will continue to access lab services within their own community.”
Sutherland clarified a temporary lab location is being developed to serve the community starting on Dec. 5, aligning with the date scheduled for the switch from service at the hospital.
The temporary lab will be situated at Bay H – 510 Hwy 1, Country Lane Mall, and is expected to be in place for several months until the permanent location in Edgefield is established completely.
For those who require lab services, the site will be fully serviced, and patients are intended to not notice or be affected by its temporary nature.
Once the permanent location is established it will be a full-service Patient Service Centre (PSC).
“It will offer the entire approved contractual test menu for physicians to support their patients and private rooms to conduct electrocardiogram (ECG) tests. Additionally, Strathmore, like all our locations, is wheelchair accessible,” said Sutherland.
Upon DynaLIFE taking over lab services, there will be no additional fees to residents, nor will there be impacts to wait times for results.
Sutherland also confirmed no jobs will be lost during the transition in the community in Strathmore.
DynaLIFE will be maintaining the same level and offering of services that were maintained through AHS and Alberta Precision Laboratories (APL) at the Strathmore Hospital prior to the transition.
The shift is expected to generate savings for the province aligned with estimates in the AHS review, which may be used to support other provincial priorities and services across the healthcare system.
Clients in need of lab services in Alberta are still able to book appointments up to 90 days in advance, though will no longer be able to schedule appointments at the noted hospital sites on or following Dec. 5. Those who had pre-existing appointments booked for Dec. 5 will be redirected to their nearest laboratory site.