It’s called “The Trail,” but the wooded path extending approximately a kilometre into the lush Carleton County forest behind the Bath Community School is much more than a trail.
On Friday, June 23, school staff and students welcomed special guests to the official opening of The Trail, one of 41 projects selected to be part of the Canadian Playful Schools Network.
Principal Mitchell Hemphill, who led a four-member group to the University of Ottawa to present The Trail project at the Canadian Playful Schools Network Showcase, emphasized the significance of being one of 41 chosen schools across the nation.
The Anglophone West School District alone features 61 schools, Hemphill said before unveiling the durable metal sign created by Craig Manufacturing of Hartland to mark The Trail’s entrance.
He said the project helps incorporate play into the curriculum, calling it an “amazing experience” for students and staff as they worked together to enhance the nature trail.
Hemphill added future Bath students would help maintain the trail and use it as an essential part of their learning experience.
He said students, with the help of instructors and community volunteers, built benches and a short wooden bridge and posted information signs to improve and promote the learning and enjoyment of trial users.
Bath Community School kindergarten teacher Katie Saunders — who, with fellow teachers Megan Munro and Ashley Little, accompanied Hemphill to Ottawa — said the trail was a year-long project for students, especially those from Grades 4 to 8.
Saunders said it offers a year-round experience for the students, the wider community and visitors.
She said students visited, learned and worked on the trail through fall, winter and spring.
Saunders explained that the trail selection as part of the national network included financial support for the project.
“This partnership provided us with funding and professional learning in how to engage students in Grades 4 to 8 in more playful learning opportunities,” said Saunders.
During the June 23 official opening of The Trail, she and Hemphill said it added to the Bath school’s previous efforts to create an outdoor learning experience for students.
They noted the 20’ x 20’ gazebo sitting at the back end of the school playground, near The Trail entrance, serves as an outdoor classroom built by staff, students and community volunteers.
Hemphill praised the contributions of community residents Scott and Sarah Oakes to the project.
District of Carleton North Mayor Andrew Harvey and Carleton-Victoria MLA, Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries Minister Margaret Johnson attended the trail-opening ceremony on June 23.
Harvey said The Trail is both an asset for the school and the community.
The mayor said to the students, teachers and other guests, “How about a round of applause for Mitchell Hemphill and the kids.”
Johnson, who toured part of the trail with Hemphill, praised the project.
Hemphill encouraged community use of The Trail, saying it offered a relaxing and picturesque stroll through the woods, ending at a waterfall.
He said the student-made signs provide interesting facts, and wooden benches provide a place to rest in the heart of nature.
Whether hiking through the lush green of summer or autumn splendour or snowshoeing in winter, The Trail offers a year-round glimpse of nature.