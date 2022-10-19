With Pierre Poilievre taking the role of leader of the federal Conservative Party, many people may be curious to see what his next steps will be. Martin Shields, MP for Bow River, shared his views on this victory and what it means for the Conservative Party moving forward.
“The decisive win that our new leader achieved in the leadership race really gives him the position to say ‘this is the direction that we’re going to go, this is the direction that we need to be united by, and this is what plans and actions we can take going into the future’,” said Shields. “When you win a decisive vote like he did, I think that really increases the support behind him to follow the direction that he wants to go to achieve an election win. You may have seen in the news his ability to speak on his feet, his ability to speak in the House, to draw crowds, so I think all of those things are a continuation of his decisive win that as a caucus will be united in following the directions that he is going to set — one for the caucus and to the direction for the next election.”
Following this, Shields talked about if this decisive win in the leadership race makes the Conservative Party look like a good choice come the next federal election.
“Yes, I would agree it does because it is a decisive win, and with a decisive win, it becomes a united party. If the country sees the opposition as divided and not necessarily moving in the same direction, but they see a caucus that is united with a united direction, I would suggest the rest of the country would see us as a force and ready to take that leadership role in forming the government. Taking a specific direction in that leadership role, I think the win and the uniting of the caucus will be recognized by the other parties and by the public at large that we are in charge of our own affairs. Which means that we then can run the country in an efficient and responsible manner.”