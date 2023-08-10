Everyone wants to see a ball player slide into second, but no one wants to see a ball player slide into a pile of ... number two.
Tiny Township committee of the whole members were given an update on the Toanche Park pavilion project at a recent meeting, which diverted into a chat about residents and tourists using baseball diamonds throughout the township as impromptu dog parks for their unleashed pets.
Engineering manager Jean-François Robitaille explained that through the successful grant application to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program: Community, Culture and Recreation Stream, which supports upgrades to indoor and outdoor recreational facilities, the construction of a pavilion for Toanche Park was approved to be completed in late 2024.
“This is to replace the old skating pad in Toanche which is no longer usable for the public with a new covered pavilion similar to what’s in Perkinsfield and Lafontaine," said Robitaille.
“At this point we have a schematic design that is included in the report,” Robitaille explained. “Our plan is to go out for public consultation in September. We’ll do an online survey and ask the public for general comments on not only the Toanche pavilion but also Toanche Park, because we had somebody do a master plan for that park.”
Staff will also be asking for input on the project from the park and recreation advisory committee, accessibility advisory committee, and youth advisory committee.
Coun. Steffen Walma contained his excitement, catching his words before sharing a revised comment of: “This is an awesome project that I think the community should know about, and we are getting the ball rolling on it.”
Mention of Toanche Park as a whole invited a question from Mayor Dave Evans.
“A number of times I’ve been there, I’ve seen people using the baseball diamond as a dog park; this is something we’re seeing in other locations as well – which, while I’m not a baseball player, somebody beside me is,” said Evans with a laugh from Walma to his side. “I can only imagine what will happen if you make contact or come into contact with the byproducts of dog parks.
“Is there a possibility or opportunity for us – Toanche Park has sizable space to it, and I realize that the project is already underway and we’re in the approval process – potentially for a separate dog park from the baseball diamond, that would be something for people to use?” Evans asked.
Robitaille replied, “We’ll see as part of the public consultation whether that’s something that the public wants. Clearly there is a demand there, because every time I drive by Toanche Park there are people using the ball diamond for their dogs as well.”
He noted that a possible dog park could be made of the unenclosed older baseball field, similar to the township’s only designated dog park at CBO Park in Balm Beach, but that it would need the upcoming public consultation for further input.
Coun. Kelly Helowka also pointed out that complaints were being raised by Wyebridge residents to travellers using the Wyebridge ball diamond as a dog park between destinations, and asked if there were ways to inform or discourage that unintended usage.
In response, Robitaille confirmed the resident complaints and said staff were working on the issue.
“If they do see something like that and it really bothers them,” Robitaille suggested to residents, “they could call bylaw because technically it is against our bylaws to have a dog off-leash in a park – but whether that’s neighbourly or not is up to them.”
Further discussion came from Coun. Dave Brunelle who noted that the park and recreation committee, which he sits upon, was cautious about looking at the project due to the inexperience of its members as well as members of the new term of council.
Walma also clarified for the pavilion proposal that pipes would be laid within the concrete of the replacement skating area as a proactive measure for future upgrades, but that a refrigeration system noted in the staff report was only provisional as an item in the tender; this was confirmed by Robitaille.
Proposed in the scope of work for the grant application were: the removal of the skating ring and storage building; construction of a new covered and open-sided skating pavilion and regulation size ice pad; and construction of a support building with storage, washrooms and change rooms, and community space.The report was received by the committee of the whole as information, with the matter to be addressed at an upcoming meeting of regular council. The Toanche Park pavilion update report, including preliminary schematics of the project, can be viewed within the agenda page located on the Tiny Township website.
Information on parks and public spaces in the township can be found on the recreation and community page of the Tiny Township website.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.