A new transportation service for seniors in the Grande Prairie region is looking for volunteers.
Drive Happiness is a volunteer-run service that helps seniors facing financial barriers or restricted mobility get to medical appointments.
“It's so simple for me to get my car keys and go out when I need to go to the store or if I have to go to a doctor's appointment, but when people don't have that option, it's tough,” said Evelyn Mansell, Drive Happiness program manager.
“I think we definitely take transportation for granted, and it is one of those things that if you don't have it, it does make things more difficult for you in your day-to-day life.”
Active since April, Drive Happiness has nine volunteer drivers in the Grande Prairie region, and five clients, most of which are in Clairmont.
Mansell says they hope to gain more volunteers in the County of Grande Prairie and surrounding communities such as Beaverlodge and Sexsmith.
“A lot of the inquiry (from clients) has been from the more rural areas, so outside of city limits, but unfortunately, most of our drivers are from the City of Grande Prairie right now, so hopefully soon we'll be able to build up the network,” she said.
“The only barrier we have as an organization is not being able to help individuals who are wheelchair bound because the volunteer vehicles aren't equipped to accommodate that.”
Mansell noted Drive Happiness is working with Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) teams and care homes in the surrounding municipalities to raise awareness of the program.
To access Drive Happiness, an application is required and then it is assessed on a case-by-case need, said Mansell.
If approved, about three-days notice is needed and the ride can be booked by email or phone.
“(That) gives us some time to put it on the schedule and have the volunteers check what has been booked,” said Mansell.
Each trip costs $10 and covers 90 minutes of the volunteer driver's time and a distance of up to 40 km.
“If trips go over that we do charge an additional ticket and then longer distance trips may be charged on a mileage basis,” said Mansell. “This is due to the fact that we do reimburse our volunteers for that mileage.”
Mansell says the ideal volunteer is someone who likes to drive and is a people person.
“A lot of clients enjoy the social aspect of getting the transportation from the Drive Happiness program.”
Drive Happiness has a screening process for its volunteers that includes a driver's abstract and a police check; copies of the vehicle’s insurance and registration are needed. Mansell noted any costs associated with getting the checks are reimbursed to the volunteers.
She said a driver's abstract needs to be clean with no demerit points; a Class 5 license is required.
Mansell noted that volunteers are able to limit where they will drive.
“If someone signs up and they live in Beaverlodge or Sexsmith, and they don't really feel comfortable driving outside of their areas, that's something we're able to kind of cater to.”
A concern from volunteers often comes in the form of insurance, said Mansell.
“They're (volunteers) not going to have to make any sort of changes to their current vehicle insurance.”
For more information on using the service or volunteering, visit drivehappiness.ca or call 780-424-5438.
Drive Happiness is a non-profit based out of Edmonton and has been operating since 1998.