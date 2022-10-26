Norfolk County’s next mayor has Lake Erie water flowing through her veins.
Amy Martin split her formative years between Port Rowan and Port Dover, giving her a pan-Norfolk perspective from a young age.
“I’m a Norfolk County girl,” Martin told The Spectator on Wednesday, two days after the Ward 6 councillor defeated incumbent mayor Kristal Chopp and three other challengers to win the top job.
“I’m passionate about the community and I really enjoy everything Norfolk has to offer. I’m its biggest fan,” Martin said.
The 34-year-old said rivalries between towns in the far-flung rural county can get “baked in” while in high school.
“But I never really felt that way, because I had friends across the entire county,” she said.
Martin moved back home after completing a psychology degree at York University. She worked as a fitness instructor before launching a career in the non-profit sector, including stints with the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the MS Society.
The catalyst was organizing Blood Sweat and Cheers, a fitness-themed fundraiser that brought in $50,000 over five years to purchase sports equipment for Port Dover elementary schools. That experience inspired Martin to join a committee working to bring a recreation hub to Norfolk, which propelled her into politics.
There is overlap between her two careers, Martin noted.
“You work really hard sharing stories and building relationships to bring in revenue, and then you spend it on what really matters,” she said.
“A municipality is a service provider and you don’t have an infinite supply of funds, so you have to prioritize what’s important.”
Norfolk’s mayor-elect said she is proud of her work ethic but needs to work on learning to unwind.
“You’re always switched on when you’re in this role,” Martin said, noting office hours for municipal politicians extend well beyond council meetings.
On rare off nights, she and her husband, Andrew Gamble, like to frequent Norfolk’s breweries and restaurants and take in community events around the county with family and friends.
“We love to stay local and dive into everything we’ve got on the go here,” Martin said.