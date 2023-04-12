A months-long weapons investigation in Norfolk County led the OPP to seize more than 40 guns from an address in Townsend.

The weapons are a mixture of handguns and long guns, along with a crossbow and ammunition.

According to police, the investigation began in February and is ongoing.

Officers from the Norfolk-Haldimand community street crime unit executed the search warrant and arrested a 70-year-old Norfolk man.

He is charged with two counts of careless storage of a weapon or ammunition, and six counts of not reporting a lost firearm or weapon.

The accused has a court date pending.

