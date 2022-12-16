Town hall flags lowered to half-mast
This week, flags were lowered to half-mast to honour the memory of former Town of Gananoque public works employee, Gary Harper – the father of Coun. Matt Harper.
"Gary had a deep love for the river and cherished his memories from his time he worked for the Town of Gananoque," town officials said in a statement. "Appreciation for his many years of service to our community. Condolences to his family and friends."
A memorial service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Tompkins Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held on the same day at 1 p.m. at 409 Thousand Islands Pkwy, Lansdowne.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to the UHKF Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family.
Winter Lights Competition in Gananoque
The Town of Gananoque is reminding the community of the annual Winter Lights competition.
Residents are encouraged to decorate their homes for the holiday season. A group of local judges will pick a winner from each ward. As well, one award will be given to the business with the best window/light display.
The judges will travel through every street in town to make sure they see every house, so there is no need to submit your house for viewing by the judges.
The winners of the Winter Lights Competition will be announced Dec. 22 on the Town’s Facebook page.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)