Cobden -- Whitewater Region Seniors Home Support & Active Living is looking at proposing a new model for its continuing work in the municipality.
Two volunteers from the organization’s Working Group, Bonny Johnson and Moira D’Aoust, presented an update on the committee’s work to Whitewater council at its March 15 meeting.
“We’re here to give you a summary of where we’ve been and where we want to go,” Ms. Johnson said. “We have morphed from our original age-friendly plan and have narrowed it down to looking at the pilot with our working group.”
Ms. Johnson said the overall priority for ongoing work will follow the “nothing about us without us” philosophy.
“This is basically about engaging seniors in accessing services and programming, and planning them with input from everyone,” she said.
She added the group will be looking at building capacity in the community for better access to services.
“When people have more access, there is more growth,” she said.
High on the priority list will be food security, she added, and said that when there were “glitches” in staffing, the group was compelled to look at doing more with less while identifying what they couldn’t give up. Co-presenter Moira D’Aoust said one significant item that emerged during the pandemic was in-person programming.
“It focused on supporting people coming out of their homes getting together, recognizing that as seniors we are lifelong learners, ready to take in new information to enhance our quality of life,” she said.
From April of 2022 to March of 2023, 64 programs were presented with 705 participants in Cobden, Beachburg, Westmeath and Haley Station covering various topic.
“We utilized participant feedback for programming,” Ms. D’Aoust said.
She added that programs had a secondary benefit of connecting previously isolated seniors to others, thereby encouraging them to participate in other events.
Current core partners are Renfrew and Area Home Support, Carefor, Eganville and District Seniors and ConnectWell Community Health. There are also a number of associate partners.
“Social prescribing,” or referring a senior to social services as opposed to prescribing a medication, is a component of the new model.
“If a senior comes in and needs help, we have to be well networked so the senior can have their needs met,” said Ms. Johnson.
There are 22 volunteers in six communities engaged in providing services including meal delivery and ordering, program setup, program development and networking.
Ms. Johnson said a major challenge has been the loss of the program’s Beachburg storefront which was the hub for programming and food distribution.
“We’re still grieving that loss,” she said.
Another challenge was the loss of the program’s coordinator in January of this year. A new coordinator, Margaret Morin, has been hired and began her duties on March 6.
“There is no sustainable funding yet,” she said. “We still depend on grants and writing grant applications and figuring how to scrape through. But the mayor and council are advocating for us.”
The group is challenged further by the increase in costs for meals and transportation.
“Meals used to be $5 and are going up to $8 in April, and there are no subsidies from the province,” Ms. Johnson noted.
Over 900 frozen meals have been distributed. Additionally, 64 curbside/community meals, secured from a caterer in cooperation with Eganville and District Seniors and made available for pickup by residents, have been supplied since October of 2022.
The group will be convening a planning workshop in April to establish a new governance model which will include developing an updated Mission and Vision statement, and Terms of Reference. It is hoped that participants will include a council representative, municipal staff, volunteers, previous task force members and representation from working partners.
Councillor Chris Olmstead asked about barriers to frozen food access mentioned in the presentation.
Ms. Johnson said the freezers storing the meals in the storefront location in Beachburg had been readily accessible for people to drop in and pick them up. While the search for a new location in Beachburg is continuing since the Beachburg location became unavailable, the freezer is housed in the basement of the municipal building in Cobden.
“It’s still accessible, but not as accessible as it was in Beachburg,” she said. “For one thing there isn’t somebody on site all time. We’ve been picking up meals when ordered and delivering them to people who are not sure what’s going on . We haven’t updated our website because we were not sure what we would be doing or what space we would have. The freezer is now here in the basement, and is, I think, taking up space for the Cobden seniors for their activities.”
Councillor Joe Trimm explained that, with the majority of people purchasing frozen meals in Beachburg and Westmeath, having the freezer located in Cobden is not very convenient.
Mayor Neil Nicholson said the recently hired staff person will enable the group to form a plan going forward.
Coun. Olmstead asked the representatives of the seniors’ group about their wishes.
“If you had one wish to be granted, what would it be?” he asked.
“Sustainable funding,” said Ms. D’Aoust.
“And a storefront location,” added Ms. Johnson.
Mayor Nicholson recognized the two presenters for their ongoing work.
“Since we lost the last employee and until we hired the new one, Bonny and Moira took it all on,” he said. “The programs and running the curbside meals did not stop, only because these two picked (the job) up. I would like to publicly acknowledge their dedication. They are not doing this out of a sense of pride but because they believe in the impact (the meal program) is having locally. That’s how significant it is in the community.”
He added the goal of the planning exercise is to identify what the group needs to go forward.
“The current organization is a working group of four,” he said. “We have realized that that is not sustainable, based on what ministry is telling us. They will report back to council and tell us what they need. This is a very important piece to sustain us while we wait for that sustainable funding. Our (budgetary) commitment from council is $10,000 and the support of council and staff.”
The group met with the CEO of the Pembroke Regional Hospital recently and she offered to link them with the CEO of Carefor.
“We will take her up on that in order that we can get a little more influence on the funding,” he said.
Whitewater CAO Ivan Burton said the staff will be working with the working group and the new coordinator and will present their findings as a staff report to council.
“If permanent funding is ever to be secured, the province would require a governance model similar to what we’re trying to establish, so the work we’re doing now will lend itself well to a situation where permanent funding is available,” he said.