by Mark Page, Local Journalism Initiative reporter
Seniors in the Slocan Valley should soon be able to get a helping hand. The United Way's Better at Home program is set to expand into an area covering Crescent Valley up to New Denver.
Cathy Holmes, the provincial community planner for ‘Better at Home’ expansion, spoke to a crowd of about 35 interested seniors at the Slocan Legion Hall on September 21 to outline the program and take questions.
"We support older adults so that they can have better and more control over their lives," Holmes told the crowd, helping "support the non-medical needs of seniors, helping them stay active, connected and engaged."
The program works in tandem with local host organizations to provide services from light housekeeping to snow shoveling for seniors who are unable to do these tasks themselves. Services are provided by volunteers, paid contractors and employees of host organizations, and are offered on a sliding scale, with seniors earning below $18,000 per year paying nothing at all.
Marilyn James, the Smum iem Matriarch of the Autonomous Sinixt opened the presentation while summing up the need.
"It's really an honour to serve our elders in our community," she said. "We as elders stand together in our community to take care of one another. You know yourselves there are people who could or should be sitting in this room who need these services."
Asked for comments, members of the audience told of their personal experiences.
"I fell off my roof last winter shoveling snow," said Slocan Valley resident Daphne Fields. She says she just wants "to stay in my home, which I've spent all my life to build up."
During the past few years, Holmes said that throughout the province they have seen the participation rate for Better at Home double, something she attributes to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We saw that during COVID these numbers were so huge," she said.
Knowing Better at Home had been looking into expanding into the region, Co-Executive Directors of the WE Graham Community Service Society Miryam Bishop and Chantal Smith reached out to help get the ball rolling and put this engagement session together.
After seeing gaps in services for older adults, Bishop said she "began knocking on Better at Home's door."
WEGCSS is looking to become the host organization and potentially hire coordinators to help cover the New Denver and Silverton areas as well as the lower Slocan Valley. Bishop said the next step is for the United Way to invite her organization to apply and she would hope to have services up and running in the New Year.
"I think it's exciting that WE Graham is taking the lead on this," said attendee Ann Harvey, who is also a board member with the Slocan Valley Housing Society. "We have a hope of coordinating the various services in the Valley to improve them all around."