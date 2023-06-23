WALKERTON – The turnout was excellent and the weather was even better, at this year’s Golf Fore Hospice event at the Walkerton Golf and Curling Club on June 20.
Organizer Nancy Baillie said that while the final total from the event won’t be known for some time, over $400,000 has been raised over the four years the event has been held.
This is the fifth year. There were 272 golfers and 68 teams registered. Baillie expressed gratitude for their contribution to the Golf Fore Hospice event, and special thanks to the people who pledged donations to the cause.
One name on the minds of many of the event’s volunteers and golfers was Joe Rys. Baillie said he created the pattern of the longest day of golf fundraiser, “and we have followed his lead.”
Proceeds from Golf Fore Hospice 2023 golf and auction fundraiser will go to Saugeen Hospice Inc., to help realize the goal of residential hospice care, for the south-central area of Bruce-Grey. See next week’s Walkerton Herald-Times for more photos.