HURON COUNTY – Warden of Huron County, Glen McNeil, welcomed Goderich resident Michele Hansen to county council during her first appearance as a sitting representative from the town.
The Town of Goderich appointed Hansen to represent them for the remainder of this council’s term, filling the seat held by the late Mayor John Grace.
Grace tragically passed away in a boating accident on Aug. 9 near his family fishing resort in Pickle Lake, Ont.
CAO Meighan Wark administered the declaration of office, under Section 232 of the Municipal Act, 2001, for the councillor position for the remainder of the Huron County Council term.
“I am honoured to have been appointed under these very sad circumstances that find this appointment necessary and I bring that sadness with me,” Hansen said in her first address as a Huron County councillor. “That being said, I will truly enjoy this opportunity and I welcome making new friends, learning new things and representing the people of Goderich.”